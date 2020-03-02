New music including Purity Ring, The Avalanches, Yves Tumor and 100 gecs on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Grimes, Caribou and Tame Impala on the show this week, while the retro alternative set continued reflecting on the work of pioneering DJ, producer and remixer Andrew Weatherall with another block of some of his best remixes. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 25, 2020

R.E.M.- Alligator_Aviator_Autopilot_Antimatter

Purity Ring- Stardew

Grimes- You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around

100 gecs- Ringtone (feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito) [Remix]

Yves Tumor- Gospel For A New Century

The Avalanches- We Will Always Love You (feat. Blood Orange)

Caribou- Ravi

The Strokes- Bad Decisions

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Cars In Space

Real Estate- The Main Thing

Tame Impala- Breathe Deeper

Caroline Rose- Feel The Way I Want

The 1975- The Birthday Party

Porridge Radio- Don’t Ask Me Twice

Sorry- More

Waxahatchee- Lilacs

Manic Street Preachers- Little Baby Nothing

Pearl Jam- Superblood Wolfmoon

Best Coast- Make It Last

Primal Scream- Don’t Fight It, Feel It (Scat Mix)

James- Come Home (Skunk Weed Skank Mix)

Meat Beat Manifesto- Psyche-Out (Sex Skank Stripdown)

One Dove- White Love (Guitar Paradise Mix)

Siouxsie- Into A Swan (Andrew Weatherall Remix)

The Twilight Sad- Videograms (Andrew Weatherall Remix)

Primal Scream- Uptown (Andrew Weatherall Remix)

Tame Impala- Instant Destiny

EOB- Shangri-La

Kikagaku Moyo- Gypsy Davey

Destroyer- The Raven

Moaning- Fall In Love

Sharon Van Etten- Beaten Down

Grimes- New Gods

Phantogram- Pedestal

Billie Eilish- No Time To Die

Chromatics- Toy

Blossoms- Your Girlfriend

R.E.M.- Houston

