New music including Purity Ring, The Avalanches, Yves Tumor and 100 gecs on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Grimes, Caribou and Tame Impala on the show this week, while the retro alternative set continued reflecting on the work of pioneering DJ, producer and remixer Andrew Weatherall with another block of some of his best remixes. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields February 25, 2020
- R.E.M.- Alligator_Aviator_Autopilot_Antimatter
- Purity Ring- Stardew
- Grimes- You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around
- 100 gecs- Ringtone (feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito) [Remix]
- Yves Tumor- Gospel For A New Century
- The Avalanches- We Will Always Love You (feat. Blood Orange)
- Caribou- Ravi
- The Strokes- Bad Decisions
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Cars In Space
- Real Estate- The Main Thing
- Tame Impala- Breathe Deeper
- Caroline Rose- Feel The Way I Want
- The 1975- The Birthday Party
- Porridge Radio- Don’t Ask Me Twice
- Sorry- More
- Waxahatchee- Lilacs
- Manic Street Preachers- Little Baby Nothing
- Pearl Jam- Superblood Wolfmoon
- Best Coast- Make It Last
- Primal Scream- Don’t Fight It, Feel It (Scat Mix)
- James- Come Home (Skunk Weed Skank Mix)
- Meat Beat Manifesto- Psyche-Out (Sex Skank Stripdown)
- One Dove- White Love (Guitar Paradise Mix)
- Siouxsie- Into A Swan (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
- The Twilight Sad- Videograms (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
- Primal Scream- Uptown (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
- Tame Impala- Instant Destiny
- EOB- Shangri-La
- Kikagaku Moyo- Gypsy Davey
- Destroyer- The Raven
- Moaning- Fall In Love
- Sharon Van Etten- Beaten Down
- Grimes- New Gods
- Phantogram- Pedestal
- Billie Eilish- No Time To Die
- Chromatics- Toy
- Blossoms- Your Girlfriend
- R.E.M.- Houston
