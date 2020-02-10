New music including Blossoms, The Psychedelic Furs, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Alison Mosshart on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted more new tracks from Hayley Williams, Sam Fender and Porridge Radio on the show this week, while the retro alternative set paid tribute to Gang of Four co-founder and guitarist Andy Gill, who passed away Feb. 1, with a block of songs from his influential post-punk band along with tunes from albums he produced for other acts. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 4, 2020

  • R.E.M.- Feeling Gravity’s Pull
  • Blossoms- If You Think This Is Real Life
  • The 1975- Me & You Together Song
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Blue Moon Rising
  • Caribou- Never Come Back
  • Chromatics- Toy
  • Empress Of- Call Me
  • David Bowie- Stay ’97
  • The Psychedelic Furs- Don’t Believe
  • Moaning- Ego
  • Sorry- Right Round The Clock
  • U.S. Girls- Overtime
  • Porridge Radio- Give/Take
  • Hayley Williams- Leave It Alone
  • Pearl Jam- Dance Of Clairvoyants
  • Sam Fender- All Is On My Side
  • Primal Scream- Accelerator
  • Primal Scream- Swastika Eyes (War Pigs)
  • Gang Of Four- Damaged Goods
  • Gang Of Four- At Home He’s A Tourist
  • Gang Of Four- I Love A Man In A Uniform
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers- Get Up And Jump
  • Michael Hutchence- Slide Away
  • The Jesus Lizard- Needles For Teeth (Version)
  • Bis- Eurodisco
  • The Futureheads- Decent Days And Nights
  • Gang Of Four- What We All Want (Live)
  • Destroyer- Kinda Dark
  • Waxahatchee- Fire
  • Wild Nothing- Sleight Of Hand
  • Porridge Radio- Sweet
  • Sorry- Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
  • Alison Mosshart- I Don’t Know
  • Mitski- Cop Car
  • Blossoms- My Swimming Brain
  • Tame Impala- Lost In Yesterday
  • Porches- Do U Wanna
  • Ringo Sheena- Shūkyō – Religion
  • Beabadoobee- Space Cadet
  • Georgia- The Thrill (feat. Maurice)
  • Real Estate- Paper Cup (feat. Sylvan Esso)
  • Soccer Mommy- Circle The Drain
  • R.E.M.- Good Advices

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.