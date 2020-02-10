New music including Blossoms, The Psychedelic Furs, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Alison Mosshart on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted more new tracks from Hayley Williams, Sam Fender and Porridge Radio on the show this week, while the retro alternative set paid tribute to Gang of Four co-founder and guitarist Andy Gill, who passed away Feb. 1, with a block of songs from his influential post-punk band along with tunes from albums he produced for other acts. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 4, 2020

R.E.M.- Feeling Gravity’s Pull

Blossoms- If You Think This Is Real Life

The 1975- Me & You Together Song

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Blue Moon Rising

Caribou- Never Come Back

Chromatics- Toy

Empress Of- Call Me

David Bowie- Stay ’97

The Psychedelic Furs- Don’t Believe

Moaning- Ego

Sorry- Right Round The Clock

U.S. Girls- Overtime

Porridge Radio- Give/Take

Hayley Williams- Leave It Alone

Pearl Jam- Dance Of Clairvoyants

Sam Fender- All Is On My Side

Primal Scream- Accelerator

Primal Scream- Swastika Eyes (War Pigs)

Gang Of Four- Damaged Goods

Gang Of Four- At Home He’s A Tourist

Gang Of Four- I Love A Man In A Uniform

Red Hot Chili Peppers- Get Up And Jump

Michael Hutchence- Slide Away

The Jesus Lizard- Needles For Teeth (Version)

Bis- Eurodisco

The Futureheads- Decent Days And Nights

Gang Of Four- What We All Want (Live)

Destroyer- Kinda Dark

Waxahatchee- Fire

Wild Nothing- Sleight Of Hand

Porridge Radio- Sweet

Sorry- Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

Alison Mosshart- I Don’t Know

Mitski- Cop Car

Blossoms- My Swimming Brain

Tame Impala- Lost In Yesterday

Porches- Do U Wanna

Ringo Sheena- Shūkyō – Religion

Beabadoobee- Space Cadet

Georgia- The Thrill (feat. Maurice)

Real Estate- Paper Cup (feat. Sylvan Esso)

Soccer Mommy- Circle The Drain

R.E.M.- Good Advices

