New music including Blossoms, The Psychedelic Furs, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Alison Mosshart on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I debuted more new tracks from Hayley Williams, Sam Fender and Porridge Radio on the show this week, while the retro alternative set paid tribute to Gang of Four co-founder and guitarist Andy Gill, who passed away Feb. 1, with a block of songs from his influential post-punk band along with tunes from albums he produced for other acts. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields February 4, 2020
- R.E.M.- Feeling Gravity’s Pull
- Blossoms- If You Think This Is Real Life
- The 1975- Me & You Together Song
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Blue Moon Rising
- Caribou- Never Come Back
- Chromatics- Toy
- Empress Of- Call Me
- David Bowie- Stay ’97
- The Psychedelic Furs- Don’t Believe
- Moaning- Ego
- Sorry- Right Round The Clock
- U.S. Girls- Overtime
- Porridge Radio- Give/Take
- Hayley Williams- Leave It Alone
- Pearl Jam- Dance Of Clairvoyants
- Sam Fender- All Is On My Side
- Primal Scream- Accelerator
- Primal Scream- Swastika Eyes (War Pigs)
- Gang Of Four- Damaged Goods
- Gang Of Four- At Home He’s A Tourist
- Gang Of Four- I Love A Man In A Uniform
- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Get Up And Jump
- Michael Hutchence- Slide Away
- The Jesus Lizard- Needles For Teeth (Version)
- Bis- Eurodisco
- The Futureheads- Decent Days And Nights
- Gang Of Four- What We All Want (Live)
- Destroyer- Kinda Dark
- Waxahatchee- Fire
- Wild Nothing- Sleight Of Hand
- Porridge Radio- Sweet
- Sorry- Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
- Alison Mosshart- I Don’t Know
- Mitski- Cop Car
- Blossoms- My Swimming Brain
- Tame Impala- Lost In Yesterday
- Porches- Do U Wanna
- Ringo Sheena- Shūkyō – Religion
- Beabadoobee- Space Cadet
- Georgia- The Thrill (feat. Maurice)
- Real Estate- Paper Cup (feat. Sylvan Esso)
- Soccer Mommy- Circle The Drain
- R.E.M.- Good Advices
