New music including Maggie Rogers, Local Natives, Soccer Mommy and Angel Olsen on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Big Thief, Chromatics, Kim Gordon and Caroline Polachek on the show this week, while the retro alternative set went back 25 years to celebrate the anniversary of Pearl Jam’s “Vitalogy” album, as well as a host of other great records from 1994. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 26, 2019

R.E.M.- Star 69 (Remix)

Maggie Rogers- Love You For A Long Time

King Princess- 1950

Mark Ronson- Pieces Of Us (feat. King Princess)

Sam Fender- You’re Not The Only One

White Reaper- Eggplant

Buzzcocks- Why Can’t I Touch It?

Beck- Die Waiting (feat. Sky Ferreira)

Grimes- So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth

Billie Eilish- Everything I Wanted

Soccer Mommy- Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes

Haim- Hallelujah

Coldplay- Champion Of The World

Beach House- Dive

Destroyer- It Just Doesn’t Happen

The War On Drugs- An Ocean In Between The Waves

Beck- Nicotine & Gravy

Neon Indian- Toyota Man

Pearl Jam- Last Exit

Stone Temple Pilots- Silvergun Superman

Hole- Jennifer’s Body

Liz Phair- Supernova

Pavement- Unfair

Oasis- Columbia

Blur- Badhead

Pulp- She’s A Lady

Tori Amos- Cloud On My Tongue

The Darling Buds- Please Yourself

Local Natives- Nova

Modest Mouse- Ice Cream Party

FKA Twigs- Mary Magdalene

Rosalía- A Palé

Kim Gordon- Don’t Play It

Caroline Polachek- Insomnia

Chromatics- Wishing Well

Angel Olsen- Endgame

Big Thief- Wolf

Gene Clark- Strength Of Strings

Lana Del Rey- Cinnamon Girl

R.E.M.- Tongue (Remix)

