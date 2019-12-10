New music including Maggie Rogers, Local Natives, Soccer Mommy and Angel Olsen on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Big Thief, Chromatics, Kim Gordon and Caroline Polachek on the show this week, while the retro alternative set went back 25 years to celebrate the anniversary of Pearl Jam’s “Vitalogy” album, as well as a host of other great records from 1994. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 26, 2019
- R.E.M.- Star 69 (Remix)
- Maggie Rogers- Love You For A Long Time
- King Princess- 1950
- Mark Ronson- Pieces Of Us (feat. King Princess)
- Sam Fender- You’re Not The Only One
- White Reaper- Eggplant
- Buzzcocks- Why Can’t I Touch It?
- Beck- Die Waiting (feat. Sky Ferreira)
- Grimes- So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
- Billie Eilish- Everything I Wanted
- Soccer Mommy- Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes
- Haim- Hallelujah
- Coldplay- Champion Of The World
- Beach House- Dive
- Destroyer- It Just Doesn’t Happen
- The War On Drugs- An Ocean In Between The Waves
- Beck- Nicotine & Gravy
- Neon Indian- Toyota Man
- Pearl Jam- Last Exit
- Stone Temple Pilots- Silvergun Superman
- Hole- Jennifer’s Body
- Liz Phair- Supernova
- Pavement- Unfair
- Oasis- Columbia
- Blur- Badhead
- Pulp- She’s A Lady
- Tori Amos- Cloud On My Tongue
- The Darling Buds- Please Yourself
- Local Natives- Nova
- Modest Mouse- Ice Cream Party
- FKA Twigs- Mary Magdalene
- Rosalía- A Palé
- Kim Gordon- Don’t Play It
- Caroline Polachek- Insomnia
- Chromatics- Wishing Well
- Angel Olsen- Endgame
- Big Thief- Wolf
- Gene Clark- Strength Of Strings
- Lana Del Rey- Cinnamon Girl
- R.E.M.- Tongue (Remix)
