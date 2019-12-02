New music including Modest Mouse, Grimes, Neon Indian and Billie Eilish on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from FKA Twigs, Kim Gordon, Big Thief and Coldplay on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to 1988 for a block of songs from some of that year’s best albums. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 19, 2019
- R.E.M.- Bang And Blame (Remix)
- Grimes- So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
- Billie Eilish- Everything I Wanted
- FKA Twigs- Thousand Eyes
- Beck- Everlasting Nothing
- Coldplay- Church
- Haim- Hallelujah
- Local Natives- Nova
- Modest Mouse- Ice Cream Party
- DIIV- Horsehead
- Rosalía- A Palé
- Neon Indian- Toyota Man
- Chromatics- Twist The Knife
- Studio- Origin (Shake You Down By The River)
- Jai Paul- He
- Porches- Rangerover
- Gene Clark- Lady Of The North
- Scott Walker- Thanks For Chicago Mr. James
- Danielle Dax- Cat-House
- Happy Mondays- Hallelujah (Club Mix)
- The Church- Reptile
- Cocteau Twins- A Kissed Out Red Floatboat
- Talk Talk- Desire
- My Bloody Valentine- I Can See It (But I Can’t Feel It)
- Sonic Youth- Candle
- Pixies- River Euphrates
- Caroline Polachek- Caroline Shut Up
- Maggie Rogers- The Knife
- Lana Del Rey- Mariners Apartment Complex
- Sam Fender- The Borders
- Foals- The Runner
- Sturgill Simpson- Best Clockmaker On Mars
- Kim Gordon- Hungry Baby
- Big Thief- Rock And Sing
- Soccer Mommy- Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes
- Destroyer- It Just Doesn’t Happen
- Tame Impala- It Might Be Time
- White Reaper- Ring
- Wolf Parade- Forest Green
- R.E.M.- Circus Envy (Remix)
