New music including Modest Mouse, Grimes, Neon Indian and Billie Eilish on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from FKA Twigs, Kim Gordon, Big Thief and Coldplay on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to 1988 for a block of songs from some of that year’s best albums. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 19, 2019

R.E.M.- Bang And Blame (Remix)

Grimes- So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth

Billie Eilish- Everything I Wanted

FKA Twigs- Thousand Eyes

Beck- Everlasting Nothing

Coldplay- Church

Haim- Hallelujah

Local Natives- Nova

Modest Mouse- Ice Cream Party

DIIV- Horsehead

Rosalía- A Palé

Neon Indian- Toyota Man

Chromatics- Twist The Knife

Studio- Origin (Shake You Down By The River)

Jai Paul- He

Porches- Rangerover

Gene Clark- Lady Of The North

Scott Walker- Thanks For Chicago Mr. James

Danielle Dax- Cat-House

Happy Mondays- Hallelujah (Club Mix)

The Church- Reptile

Cocteau Twins- A Kissed Out Red Floatboat

Talk Talk- Desire

My Bloody Valentine- I Can See It (But I Can’t Feel It)

Sonic Youth- Candle

Pixies- River Euphrates

Caroline Polachek- Caroline Shut Up

Maggie Rogers- The Knife

Lana Del Rey- Mariners Apartment Complex

Sam Fender- The Borders

Foals- The Runner

Sturgill Simpson- Best Clockmaker On Mars

Kim Gordon- Hungry Baby

Big Thief- Rock And Sing

Soccer Mommy- Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes

Destroyer- It Just Doesn’t Happen

Tame Impala- It Might Be Time

White Reaper- Ring

Wolf Parade- Forest Green

R.E.M.- Circus Envy (Remix)

