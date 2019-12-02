New music including Modest Mouse, Grimes, Neon Indian and Billie Eilish on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from FKA Twigs, Kim Gordon, Big Thief and Coldplay on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to 1988 for a block of songs from some of that year’s best albums. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 19, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Bang And Blame (Remix)
  • Grimes- So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
  • Billie Eilish- Everything I Wanted
  • FKA Twigs- Thousand Eyes
  • Beck- Everlasting Nothing
  • Coldplay- Church
  • Haim- Hallelujah
  • Local Natives- Nova
  • Modest Mouse- Ice Cream Party
  • DIIV- Horsehead
  • Rosalía- A Palé
  • Neon Indian- Toyota Man
  • Chromatics- Twist The Knife
  • Studio- Origin (Shake You Down By The River)
  • Jai Paul- He
  • Porches- Rangerover
  • Gene Clark- Lady Of The North
  • Scott Walker- Thanks For Chicago Mr. James
  • Danielle Dax- Cat-House
  • Happy Mondays- Hallelujah (Club Mix)
  • The Church- Reptile
  • Cocteau Twins- A Kissed Out Red Floatboat
  • Talk Talk- Desire
  • My Bloody Valentine- I Can See It (But I Can’t Feel It)
  • Sonic Youth- Candle
  • Pixies- River Euphrates
  • Caroline Polachek- Caroline Shut Up
  • Maggie Rogers- The Knife
  • Lana Del Rey- Mariners Apartment Complex
  • Sam Fender- The Borders
  • Foals- The Runner
  • Sturgill Simpson- Best Clockmaker On Mars
  • Kim Gordon- Hungry Baby
  • Big Thief- Rock And Sing
  • Soccer Mommy- Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes
  • Destroyer- It Just Doesn’t Happen
  • Tame Impala- It Might Be Time
  • White Reaper- Ring
  • Wolf Parade- Forest Green
  • R.E.M.- Circus Envy (Remix)

