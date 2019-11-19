New music including Rosalia, Wolf Parade, Sam Fender and Foals on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Angel Olsen, Big Thief, Caroline Polachek and Sturgill Simpson on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on a number of “cult classic” albums in honor of the lavish new reissue of Gene Clark’s stunning “No Other” record from 1974. Here’s the tracklist from the full show:

West Of The Fields November 12, 2019

  • R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream (Remix)
  • Sam Fender- The Borders
  • The War On Drugs- Holding On
  • White Reaper- You Deserve Love
  • Wolf Parade- Forest Green
  • Destroyer- Crimson Tide
  • Beck- Dark Places
  • FKA Twigs- Fallen Alien
  • Rosalía- A Palé
  • Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises
  • Grimes- REALiTi
  • Chromatics- You’re No Good
  • Haim- Now I’m In It
  • Caroline Polachek- I Give Up
  • La Roux- International Woman Of Leisure
  • Georgia- Never Let You Go
  • Coldplay- Arabesque
  • Tame Impala- It Might Be Time
  • Gene Clark- No Other
  • The Velvet Underground- Sunday Morning
  • The Stooges- Loose
  • Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band- Moonlight On Vermont
  • Nico- Frozen Warnings
  • The Electric Prunes- Holy Are You
  • Serge Gainsbourg- Ballade de Melody Nelson
  • Love- The Red Telephone
  • Nick Drake- Place To Be
  • Scott Walker- Boy Child
  • Big Star- Holocaust
  • Fleetwood Mac- Walk A Thin Line
  • Dennis Wilson- River Song
  • Motörhead- Ace Of Spades
  • Lana Del Rey- California
  • Angel Olsen- Tonight
  • Big Thief- Those Girls
  • DIIV- Lorelei
  • Foals- 10,000 Feet
  • Sturgill Simpson- Fastest Horse In Town
  • Kim Gordon- Paprika Pony
  • Sonic Youth- Tunic (Song For Karen)
  • Luna- Bonnie And Clyde
  • Lucy Dacus- Last Christmas
  • Best Coast- For The First Time
  • The 1975- Frail State Of Mind
  • Porches- Rangerover
  • Chromatics- Whispers In The Hall
  • R.E.M.- You (Remix)

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.