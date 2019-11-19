New music including Rosalia, Wolf Parade, Sam Fender and Foals on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Angel Olsen, Big Thief, Caroline Polachek and Sturgill Simpson on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on a number of “cult classic” albums in honor of the lavish new reissue of Gene Clark’s stunning “No Other” record from 1974. Here’s the tracklist from the full show:

West Of The Fields November 12, 2019

R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream (Remix)

Sam Fender- The Borders

The War On Drugs- Holding On

White Reaper- You Deserve Love

Wolf Parade- Forest Green

Destroyer- Crimson Tide

Beck- Dark Places

FKA Twigs- Fallen Alien

Rosalía- A Palé

Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises

Grimes- REALiTi

Chromatics- You’re No Good

Haim- Now I’m In It

Caroline Polachek- I Give Up

La Roux- International Woman Of Leisure

Georgia- Never Let You Go

Coldplay- Arabesque

Tame Impala- It Might Be Time

Gene Clark- No Other

The Velvet Underground- Sunday Morning

The Stooges- Loose

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band- Moonlight On Vermont

Nico- Frozen Warnings

The Electric Prunes- Holy Are You

Serge Gainsbourg- Ballade de Melody Nelson

Love- The Red Telephone

Nick Drake- Place To Be

Scott Walker- Boy Child

Big Star- Holocaust

Fleetwood Mac- Walk A Thin Line

Dennis Wilson- River Song

Motörhead- Ace Of Spades

Lana Del Rey- California

Angel Olsen- Tonight

Big Thief- Those Girls

DIIV- Lorelei

Foals- 10,000 Feet

Sturgill Simpson- Fastest Horse In Town

Kim Gordon- Paprika Pony

Sonic Youth- Tunic (Song For Karen)

Luna- Bonnie And Clyde

Lucy Dacus- Last Christmas

Best Coast- For The First Time

The 1975- Frail State Of Mind

Porches- Rangerover

Chromatics- Whispers In The Hall

R.E.M.- You (Remix)

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”