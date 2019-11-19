New music including Rosalia, Wolf Parade, Sam Fender and Foals on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Angel Olsen, Big Thief, Caroline Polachek and Sturgill Simpson on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on a number of “cult classic” albums in honor of the lavish new reissue of Gene Clark’s stunning “No Other” record from 1974. Here’s the tracklist from the full show:
West Of The Fields November 12, 2019
- R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream (Remix)
- Sam Fender- The Borders
- The War On Drugs- Holding On
- White Reaper- You Deserve Love
- Wolf Parade- Forest Green
- Destroyer- Crimson Tide
- Beck- Dark Places
- FKA Twigs- Fallen Alien
- Rosalía- A Palé
- Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises
- Grimes- REALiTi
- Chromatics- You’re No Good
- Haim- Now I’m In It
- Caroline Polachek- I Give Up
- La Roux- International Woman Of Leisure
- Georgia- Never Let You Go
- Coldplay- Arabesque
- Tame Impala- It Might Be Time
- Gene Clark- No Other
- The Velvet Underground- Sunday Morning
- The Stooges- Loose
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band- Moonlight On Vermont
- Nico- Frozen Warnings
- The Electric Prunes- Holy Are You
- Serge Gainsbourg- Ballade de Melody Nelson
- Love- The Red Telephone
- Nick Drake- Place To Be
- Scott Walker- Boy Child
- Big Star- Holocaust
- Fleetwood Mac- Walk A Thin Line
- Dennis Wilson- River Song
- Motörhead- Ace Of Spades
- Lana Del Rey- California
- Angel Olsen- Tonight
- Big Thief- Those Girls
- DIIV- Lorelei
- Foals- 10,000 Feet
- Sturgill Simpson- Fastest Horse In Town
- Kim Gordon- Paprika Pony
- Sonic Youth- Tunic (Song For Karen)
- Luna- Bonnie And Clyde
- Lucy Dacus- Last Christmas
- Best Coast- For The First Time
- The 1975- Frail State Of Mind
- Porches- Rangerover
- Chromatics- Whispers In The Hall
- R.E.M.- You (Remix)
Download today’s episode to your computer