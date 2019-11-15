New music including Haim, La Roux, Best Coast and Magdalena Bay on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, DIIV and Foals on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set focused on some semi-forgotten radio rock hits from 1997. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 5, 2019
- R.E.M.- Crush With Eyeliner (Remix)
- Haim- Now I’m In It
- Chromatics- You’re No Good
- Magdalena Bay- Killshot
- FKA Twigs- Sad Day
- Caroline Polachek- Hey Big Eyes
- La Roux- International Woman Of Leisure
- Coldplay- Everyday Life
- The 1975- Frail State Of Mind
- Beck- Uneventful Days
- Gene Clark- Strength Of Strings
- Lana Del Rey- Norman Fucking Rockwell
- Angel Olsen- Chance
- Destroyer- Crimson Tide
- Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises
- DIIV- Acheron
- Kim Gordon- Murdered Out
- Foals- Dreaming Of
- Orbit- Medicine
- Better Than Ezra- Desperately Wanting
- Toad The Wet Sprocket- Come Down
- Depeche Mode- It’s No Good
- U2- Last Night On Earth
- Smashing Pumpkins- The End Is The Beginning Is The End
- Poe- Hello
- The Dandy Warhols- Not If You Were The Last Junkie On Earth
- Mansun- Wide Open Space
- The Sundays- Summertime
- Counting Crows- Have You Seen Me Lately?
- The Cure- Wrong Number
- Best Coast- For The First Time
- Clairo- Sinking
- Chromatics- Move A Mountain
- Tame Impala- It Might Be Time
- White Reaper- Hard Luck
- Kyle Craft- Pentecost
- Big Thief- Replaced
- Coldplay- Arabesque
- Porches- Rangerover
- R.E.M.- Strange Currencies (Remix)
Download today’s episode to your computer