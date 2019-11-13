New music including Tame Impala, Coldplay, The 1975 and King Princess on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

Shows
By

I delved deeper into recent releases from Chromatics, Angel Olsen, Caroline Polachek and Kim Gordon on the show this week, while the retro alternative set gathered up some classic goth-rock tracks to celebrate Halloween. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 29, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Let Me In (Remix)
  • Tame Impala- It Might Be Time
  • Coldplay- Arabesque
  • The 1975- Frail State Of Mind
  • Angel Olsen- Summer
  • Chromatics- The Sound Of Silence
  • Bat For Lashes- Vampires
  • King Princess- Cheap Queen
  • Caroline Polachek- Hit Me Where It Hurts
  • Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises
  • Destroyer- Crimson Tide
  • Beck- Uneventful Days
  • Porches- Rangerover
  • Kim Gordon- Sketch Artist
  • DIIV- The Spark
  • Big Thief- Two Hands
  • Peter Bjorn and John- Rusty Nail
  • White Reaper- Headwind
  • Sturgill Simpson- Remember To Breathe
  • Girl In Red- Bad Idea!
  • Sleater-Kinney- Animal
  • Bauhaus- Bela Lugosi’s Dead
  • Fields Of The Nephilim- Moonchild
  • The Chameleons UK- Swamp Thing
  • The Birthday Party- Release The Bats
  • The Lords Of The New Church- Open Your Eyes
  • Siouxsie & The Banshees- Spellbound
  • Clan Of Xymox- A Day
  • Killing Joke- Love Like Blood
  • Cocteau Twins- Blood Bitch
  • The Cure- One Hundred Years
  • The Sisters Of Mercy- This Corrosion
  • Chromatics- On The Wall
  • Foals- Like Lightning
  • Phantogram- In A Spiral
  • Coldplay- Orphans
  • The New Pornographers- Need Some Giants
  • Matt Berninger- Walking On A String (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
  • Lana Del Rey- How To Disappear
  • (Sandy) Alex G- Hope
  • R.E.M.- Uptempo Mo Distortion

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.