New music including Chromatics, Michael Stipe, Georgia and DIIV on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Angel Olsen, (Sandy) Alex G and Sturgill Simpson on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took Pitchfork’s new 200 Best Songs of the 2010s list as inspiration for a look back at the last decade in music. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 8, 2019

  • Michael Stipe- Your Capricious Soul
  • Chromatics- You’re No Good
  • Georgia- Never Let You Go
  • Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
  • Angel Olsen- New Love Cassette
  • Lana Del Rey- California
  • Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen
  • DIIV- Horsehead
  • Big Thief- Forgotten Eyes
  • (Sandy) Alex G- In My Arms
  • Sleater-Kinney- Animal
  • Sturgill Simpson- Remember To Breathe
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Evil Flower
  • Chromatics- Closer To Grey
  • Bat For Lashes- Peach Sky
  • Shura- Side Effects
  • FKA Twigs- Home With You
  • Soccer Mommy- Lucy
  • Chvrches- Death Stranding
  • The 1975- The Sound
  • Lykke Li- I Follow Rivers
  • Haim- The Wire
  • Beach House- Zebra
  • Caribou- Can’t Do Without You
  • Arcade Fire- Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
  • Tame Impala- Let It Happen
  • Sophie- Bipp
  • Future Islands- Seasons (Waiting On You)
  • LCD Soundsystem- Dance Yrself Clean
  • Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti- Round And Round
  • M83- Midnight City
  • Grimes- Oblivion
  • Lucy Dacus- In The Air Tonight
  • Chromatics- Twist The Knife
  • Friendly Fires- Run The Wild Flowers
  • Angel Olsen- Impasse
  • Lana Del Rey- Bartender
  • DIIV- Like Before You Were Born
  • The New Pornographers- You’ll Need A New Backseat Driver
  • White Reaper- 1F
  • Broken Bells- Good Luck
  • R.E.M.- Revolution 4-21

