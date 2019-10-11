New music including Broken Bells, Sturgill Simpson, Girl In Red and Chvrches on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Lana Del Rey, (Sandy) Alex G, Bat For Lashes and The New Pornographers on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on classic tracks from 1974 that would influence generations of later alt-rock and indie rock bands, inspired by the upcoming lavish 4AD reissue of Gene Clark’s cult favorite “No Other” album. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 1, 2019
- R.E.M.- Revolution 4-21
- Broken Bells- Good Luck
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Evil Flower
- Liam Gallagher- One Of Us
- Sturgill Simpson- Sing Along
- The Black Keys- Shine A Little Light
- Local Natives- Gulf Shores
- Girl In Red- Bad Idea
- Lucy Dacus- Dancing In The Dark
- The New Pornographers- Colossus Of Rhodes
- Lana Del Rey- The Greatest
- Angel Olsen- Lark
- Bat For Lashes- Mountains
- Chvrches- Death Stranding
- Grimes and i_o- Violence
- The Japanese House- Something Has To Change
- Sleater-Kinney- Reach Out
- Foals- Into The Surf
- (Sandy) Alex G- Taking
- Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
- Gene Clark- Some Misunderstanding
- Neil Young- Revolution Blues
- Big Star- September Gurls
- Brian Eno- Third Uncle
- Can- Dizzy Dizzy
- David Bowie- Big Brother
- Roxy Music- The Thrill Of It All
- The Rolling Stones- Time Waits For No One
- John Lennon- #9 Dream
- Genesis- The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
- Funkadelic- Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On
- White Reaper- 1F
- Sturgill Simpson- Best Clockmaker On Mars
- DIIV- Blankenship
- Soccer Mommy- Lucy
- Lana Del Rey- Happiness Is A Butterfly
- Clairo- North
- Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
- Shura- Forever
- The Juan MacLean- Zone Non Linear
- R.E.M.- Star 69
