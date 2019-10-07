New music including Lucy Dacus, Soccer Mommy, Liam Gallagher and The Juan MacLean on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from (Sandy) Alex G, Bat For Lashes and Sleater-Kinney on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back on the amazing legacy of Ric Ocasek, both as an artist and producer, in the wake of his death last month at the age of 75. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields September 24, 2019

R.E.M.- Fascinating

Lucy Dacus- Dancing In The Dark

Soccer Mommy- Lucy

(Sandy) Alex G- Walk Away

Angel Olsen- Lark

Lana Del Rey- California

Local Natives- Megaton Mile

Gene Clark- From A Silver Phial

DIIV- Taker

Big Thief- Not

Foals- The Runner

Death Cab For Cutie- Blue Bloods

Sleater-Kinney- Ruins

Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings

Grimes and i_o- Violence

Bat For Lashes- Safe Tonight

Shura- Side Effects

Phantogram- Mister Impossible

The Cars- You’re All I’ve Got Tonight

The Cars- Moving In Stereo

The Cars- Candy-O

Ric Ocasek- Emotion In Motion

Suicide- Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne

Romeo Void- Never Say Never

Weezer- The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

Nada Surf- Popular

Guided By Voices- Teenage FBI

Possum Dixon- Holding (Lenny’s Song)

Le Tigre- After Dark

The Cribs- Burning For No One

The Cars- Dangerous Type

The Juan MacLean- Zone Non Linear

Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love

!!!- My Fault

Belle and Sebastian- Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying (New Version)

Clairo- Sofia

Lower Dens- Two Faced Love

FKA Twigs- Holy Terrain (feat. Future)

White Reaper- 1F

Liam Gallagher- Why Me? Why Not.

R.E.M.- Undertow (Live)

