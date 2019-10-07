New music including Lucy Dacus, Soccer Mommy, Liam Gallagher and The Juan MacLean on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from (Sandy) Alex G, Bat For Lashes and Sleater-Kinney on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back on the amazing legacy of Ric Ocasek, both as an artist and producer, in the wake of his death last month at the age of 75. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- R.E.M.- Fascinating
- Lucy Dacus- Dancing In The Dark
- Soccer Mommy- Lucy
- (Sandy) Alex G- Walk Away
- Angel Olsen- Lark
- Lana Del Rey- California
- Local Natives- Megaton Mile
- Gene Clark- From A Silver Phial
- DIIV- Taker
- Big Thief- Not
- Foals- The Runner
- Death Cab For Cutie- Blue Bloods
- Sleater-Kinney- Ruins
- Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
- Grimes and i_o- Violence
- Bat For Lashes- Safe Tonight
- Shura- Side Effects
- Phantogram- Mister Impossible
- The Cars- You’re All I’ve Got Tonight
- The Cars- Moving In Stereo
- The Cars- Candy-O
- Ric Ocasek- Emotion In Motion
- Suicide- Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne
- Romeo Void- Never Say Never
- Weezer- The World Has Turned And Left Me Here
- Nada Surf- Popular
- Guided By Voices- Teenage FBI
- Possum Dixon- Holding (Lenny’s Song)
- Le Tigre- After Dark
- The Cribs- Burning For No One
- The Cars- Dangerous Type
- The Juan MacLean- Zone Non Linear
- Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love
- !!!- My Fault
- Belle and Sebastian- Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying (New Version)
- Clairo- Sofia
- Lower Dens- Two Faced Love
- FKA Twigs- Holy Terrain (feat. Future)
- White Reaper- 1F
- Liam Gallagher- Why Me? Why Not.
- R.E.M.- Undertow (Live)
