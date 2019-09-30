New music including Grimes, FKA Twigs, Death Cab For Cutie and Belle and Sebastian on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Lower Dens, Bat For Lashes, Lana Del Rey and Sleater-Kinney on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of my favorite bands of the “post-Britpop” period of the late ’90s and early ’00s (see, it’s a legitimate term, it’s got it’s own Wiki page!) Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields September 10, 2019
- R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (Remix)
- Grimes and i_o- Violence
- Bat For Lashes- So Good
- Lower Dens- Hand Of God
- FKA Twigs- Holy Terrain (feat. Future)
- Banks- Contaminated
- Clairo- Feel Something
- Lana Del Rey- The Next Best American Record
- Local Natives- When Am I Gonna Lose You
- Death Cab For Cutie- Before The Bombs
- Angel Olsen- All Mirrors
- Big Thief- Not
- Thom Yorke and Flea- Daily Battles
- Belle and Sebastian- This Letter
- Bon Iver- Naeem
- Susanne Sundfør- Undercover
- Foals- The Runner
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place
- Supergrass- Next To You (Monitor Mix)
- White Reaper- 1F
- !!!- Let It Change U
- Phantogram- Mister Impossible
- Coldplay- Daylight
- Doves- Here It Comes
- Elbow- Red
- Feeder- Comfort In Sound
- Stereophonics- Mr. Writer
- Idlewild- Stay The Same
- Snow Patrol- Spitting Games
- Keane- Is It Any Wonder?
- Starsailor- Alcoholic
- Badly Drawn Boy- Once Around The Block
- Delays- Nearer Than Heaven
- Travis- Flowers In The Window
- Embrace- The Good Will Out
- DIIV- Taker
- Sleater-Kinney- The Dog / The Body
- Lana Del Rey- Love Song
- Charli XCX- Warm (feat. Haim)
- Shura- Flyin’
- Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears
- Friendly Fires- Kiss And Rewind
- R.E.M.- Romance (Live at the Olympia)
