New music including Grimes, FKA Twigs, Death Cab For Cutie and Belle and Sebastian on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Lower Dens, Bat For Lashes, Lana Del Rey and Sleater-Kinney on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of my favorite bands of the “post-Britpop” period of the late ’90s and early ’00s (see, it’s a legitimate term, it’s got it’s own Wiki page!) Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields September 10, 2019

R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (Remix)

Grimes and i_o- Violence

Bat For Lashes- So Good

Lower Dens- Hand Of God

FKA Twigs- Holy Terrain (feat. Future)

Banks- Contaminated

Clairo- Feel Something

Lana Del Rey- The Next Best American Record

Local Natives- When Am I Gonna Lose You

Death Cab For Cutie- Before The Bombs

Angel Olsen- All Mirrors

Big Thief- Not

Thom Yorke and Flea- Daily Battles

Belle and Sebastian- This Letter

Bon Iver- Naeem

Susanne Sundfør- Undercover

Foals- The Runner

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place

Supergrass- Next To You (Monitor Mix)

White Reaper- 1F

!!!- Let It Change U

Phantogram- Mister Impossible

Coldplay- Daylight

Doves- Here It Comes

Elbow- Red

Feeder- Comfort In Sound

Stereophonics- Mr. Writer

Idlewild- Stay The Same

Snow Patrol- Spitting Games

Keane- Is It Any Wonder?

Starsailor- Alcoholic

Badly Drawn Boy- Once Around The Block

Delays- Nearer Than Heaven

Travis- Flowers In The Window

Embrace- The Good Will Out

DIIV- Taker

Sleater-Kinney- The Dog / The Body

Lana Del Rey- Love Song

Charli XCX- Warm (feat. Haim)

Shura- Flyin’

Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears

Friendly Fires- Kiss And Rewind

R.E.M.- Romance (Live at the Olympia)

