New music including Grimes, FKA Twigs, Death Cab For Cutie and Belle and Sebastian on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

Shows
By

I continued exploring recent releases from Lower Dens, Bat For Lashes, Lana Del Rey and Sleater-Kinney on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of my favorite bands of the “post-Britpop” period of the late ’90s and early ’00s (see, it’s a legitimate term, it’s got it’s own Wiki page!) Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields September 10, 2019

  • R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (Remix)
  • Grimes and i_o- Violence
  • Bat For Lashes- So Good
  • Lower Dens- Hand Of God
  • FKA Twigs- Holy Terrain (feat. Future)
  • Banks- Contaminated
  • Clairo- Feel Something
  • Lana Del Rey- The Next Best American Record
  • Local Natives- When Am I Gonna Lose You
  • Death Cab For Cutie- Before The Bombs
  • Angel Olsen- All Mirrors
  • Big Thief- Not
  • Thom Yorke and Flea- Daily Battles
  • Belle and Sebastian- This Letter
  • Bon Iver- Naeem
  • Susanne Sundfør- Undercover
  • Foals- The Runner
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place
  • Supergrass- Next To You (Monitor Mix)
  • White Reaper- 1F
  • !!!- Let It Change U
  • Phantogram- Mister Impossible
  • Coldplay- Daylight
  • Doves- Here It Comes
  • Elbow- Red
  • Feeder- Comfort In Sound
  • Stereophonics- Mr. Writer
  • Idlewild- Stay The Same
  • Snow Patrol- Spitting Games
  • Keane- Is It Any Wonder?
  • Starsailor- Alcoholic
  • Badly Drawn Boy- Once Around The Block
  • Delays- Nearer Than Heaven
  • Travis- Flowers In The Window
  • Embrace- The Good Will Out
  • DIIV- Taker
  • Sleater-Kinney- The Dog / The Body
  • Lana Del Rey- Love Song
  • Charli XCX- Warm (feat. Haim)
  • Shura- Flyin’
  • Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears
  • Friendly Fires- Kiss And Rewind
  • R.E.M.- Romance (Live at the Olympia)

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.