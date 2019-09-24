New music including Phantogram, !!!, Clairo and Thom Yorke and Flea on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Lana Del Rey, Bat For Lashes and Friendly Fires on the show this week, while the retro alternative set surveyed some of the classic post-punk bands like Joy Division, Magazine and Wire cited as inspirations for the Manic Street Preacher’s bleak 1994 classic “The Holy Bible,” which just marked its 25th anniversary. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields September 3, 2019
- R.E.M.- Crazy
- !!!- Couldn’t Have Known
- Friendly Fires- Offline
- Bat For Lashes- Jasmine
- Lana Del Rey- California
- Local Natives- Megaton Mile
- DIIV- Taker
- Charli XCX- Warm (feat. Haim)
- Phantogram- Mister Impossible
- Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears
- Angel Olsen- All Mirrors
- Big Thief- Not
- Thom Yorke and Flea- Daily Battles
- Manic Street Preachers- Of Walking Abortion
- Manic Street Preachers- Die In The Summertime
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place
- The New Pornographers- The Surprise Knock
- (Sandy) Alex G- Near
- Bon Iver- Salem
- Shura- Skyline, Be Mine
- Banks- The Fall
- Joy Division- A Means To An End
- Public Image Ltd.- Careering
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Metal Postcard (Mittageisen)
- The Pop Group- She Is Beyond Good And Evil
- Magazine- The Light Pours Out Of Me
- Bauhaus- Dark Entries
- Gang Of Four- Capital (It Fails Us Now)
- The Cure- A Short Term Effect
- Wire- Single K.O.
- Simple Minds- This Fear Of Gods
- Haim- Summer Girl
- Clairo- White Flag
- Bat For Lashes- Desert Man
- Sleater-Kinney- Bad Dance
- Bleached- Heartbeat Away
- White Reaper- 1F
- Charli XCX- Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)
- Vera Blue- The Way That You Love Me
- Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
- Lana Del Rey- Cinnamon Girl
- Death Cab For Cutie- To The Ground
- R.E.M.- Carnival Of Sorts (Box Cars)
