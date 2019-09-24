New music including Phantogram, !!!, Clairo and Thom Yorke and Flea on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Lana Del Rey, Bat For Lashes and Friendly Fires on the show this week, while the retro alternative set surveyed some of the classic post-punk bands like Joy Division, Magazine and Wire cited as inspirations for the Manic Street Preacher’s bleak 1994 classic “The Holy Bible,” which just marked its 25th anniversary. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields September 3, 2019

R.E.M.- Crazy

!!!- Couldn’t Have Known

Friendly Fires- Offline

Bat For Lashes- Jasmine

Lana Del Rey- California

Local Natives- Megaton Mile

DIIV- Taker

Charli XCX- Warm (feat. Haim)

Phantogram- Mister Impossible

Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears

Angel Olsen- All Mirrors

Big Thief- Not

Thom Yorke and Flea- Daily Battles

Manic Street Preachers- Of Walking Abortion

Manic Street Preachers- Die In The Summertime

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place

The New Pornographers- The Surprise Knock

(Sandy) Alex G- Near

Bon Iver- Salem

Shura- Skyline, Be Mine

Banks- The Fall

Joy Division- A Means To An End

Public Image Ltd.- Careering

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Metal Postcard (Mittageisen)

The Pop Group- She Is Beyond Good And Evil

Magazine- The Light Pours Out Of Me

Bauhaus- Dark Entries

Gang Of Four- Capital (It Fails Us Now)

The Cure- A Short Term Effect

Wire- Single K.O.

Simple Minds- This Fear Of Gods

Haim- Summer Girl

Clairo- White Flag

Bat For Lashes- Desert Man

Sleater-Kinney- Bad Dance

Bleached- Heartbeat Away

White Reaper- 1F

Charli XCX- Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)

Vera Blue- The Way That You Love Me

Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Lana Del Rey- Cinnamon Girl

Death Cab For Cutie- To The Ground

R.E.M.- Carnival Of Sorts (Box Cars)

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”