New music including Sleater-Kinney, Chromatics, Lower Dens and White Reaper on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Shura, Friendly Fires, Mannequin Pussy and The Black Keys on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of the defining bands and songs of the late ’60s to mid-’70s glam-rock era, including David Bowie, Roxy Music and others. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields August 27, 2019
- R.E.M.- Around The Sun
- Thom Yorke and Flea- Daily Battles
- Chromatics- I Want To Be Alone
- Haim- Summer Girl
- Blanck Mass- No Dice
- Charli XCX- Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)
- Bat For Lashes- Jasmine
- Lana Del Rey- The Greatest
- Angel Olsen- All Mirrors
- Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
- Lower Dens- Galapagos
- DIIV- Taker
- (Sandy) Alex G- Near
- Sleater-Kinney- LOVE
- Death Cab For Cutie- To The Ground
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- This Is The Place
- Shura- Control
- Friendly Fires- Sleeptalking
- Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears
- T. Rex- Hot Love
- David Bowie- Queen Bitch
- Roxy Music- Virginia Plain
- Brian Eno- Needles In The Camel’s Eye
- Lou Reed- Vicious
- New York Dolls- Trash
- Sparks- This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us
- The Sweet- Action
- Suzi Quatro- 48 Crash
- Mud- Tiger Feet
- David Essex- Rock On
- Mott The Hoople- All The Young Dudes
- David Bowie- Starman
- White Reaper- Real Long Time
- The Black Keys- Sit Around And Miss You
- Foals- Black Bull
- Bleached- Real Life
- Mannequin Pussy- In Love Again
- Big Thief- Not
- Bon Iver- Naeem
- Banks- Contaminated
- Bat For Lashes- The Hunger
- Vera Blue- The Way That You Love Me
- White Reaper- 1F
- R.E.M.- I Remember California
