New music including Angel Olsen, DIIV, Iggy Pop and Lykke Li on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued diving into recent releases from Banks, The Black Keys and Black Midi on the show this week, while the retro alternative set marked the release of Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with a block of tunes from the many classic QT soundtracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 30, 2019
- R.E.M.- Stand
- DIIV- Skin Game
- Iggy Pop- James Bond
- Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears
- Bat For Lashes- Feel For You
- Clairo- Sofia
- Lykke Li- Neon
- Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone
- Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
- Angel Olsen- All Mirrors
- Thom Yorke- Traffic
- Metronomy- Walking In The Dark
- Sleater-Kinney- The Center Won’t Hold
- White Reaper- Real Long Time
- Liam Gallagher- Once
- Spoon- No Bullets Spent
- Death Cab For Cutie- Kids In ’99
- (Sandy) Alex G- Hope
- Bon Iver- Jelmore
- Stealers Wheel- Stuck In The Middle With You
- Dick Dale- Miserlou
- John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson- Royale With Cheese
- Urge Overkill- Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon
- Santa Esmeralda- Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
- Zamfir- The Lonely Shepherd
- Various Artists- You’re My Wicked Life
- Shivaree- Goodnight Moon
- April March- Chick Habit
- David Bowie- Cat People (Putting Out Fire)
- José Feliciano- California Dreamin’
- The Rolling Stones- Out Of Time
- KHJ- KHJ Batman Promotion
- Caroline Polachek- Parachute
- Banks- Godless
- Shura- The Stage
- Bleached- I Get What I Need
- Mannequin Pussy- Drunk II
- Black Midi- Years Ago
- !!!- Serbia Drums
- Friendly Fires- Run The Wild Flowers
- Hot Chip- No God
- Hatchie- Secret
- Thom Yorke- Runwayaway
- Ringo Sheena- Ishiki – Consciously
- R.E.M.- Wait (Athens Demo)
