New music including Banks, Bon Iver, (Sandy) Alex G and Barrie on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Black Midi, Thom Yorke, Mannequin Pussy and Bleached on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set looked back to 2004 with tracks off some of my favorite albums from that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 16, 2019

R.E.M.- Magnetic North

Bon Iver- Faith

(Sandy) Alex G- Hope

The National- Rylan

Thom Yorke- The Axe

Black Midi- Of Schlagenheim

Sleater-Kinney- The Future Is Here

Banks- Contaminated

Clairo- Closer To You

Caroline Polachek- Door

Mannequin Pussy- Fear/+/Desire

Bleached- Heartbeat Away

Meg Myers- Running Up That Hill

Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Shura- The Stage

Hatchie- Unwanted Guest

The Black Keys- Get Yourself Together

Spoon- No Bullets Spent

Local Natives- Gulf Shores

Manic Street Preachers- Empty Souls

Arcade Fire- Haiti

Wilco- At Least That’s What You Said

PJ Harvey- Cat On The Wall

John Frusciante- Second Walk

Secret Machines- Light’s On

Interpol- A Time To Be So Small

U2- Original Of The Species

Björk- Who Is It (Carry My Joy On The Left, Carry My Pain On The Right)

Franz Ferdinand- The Dark Of The Matinee

Scissor Sisters- Take Your Mama

Friendly Fires- Silhouettes

!!!- Serbia Drums

Holy Ghost!- My Happy House

Barrie- Clovers

Yeasayer- Blue Skies Dandelions

Hot Chip- Bath Full Of Ecstasy

Thom Yorke- Impossible Knots

Bon Iver- Jelmore

Big Thief- Contact

Ringo Sheena- Okonomi De – As You Wish

Susanne Sundfør- The Silicone Veil

R.E.M.- Sad Professor

