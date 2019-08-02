New music including Banks, Bon Iver, (Sandy) Alex G and Barrie on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Black Midi, Thom Yorke, Mannequin Pussy and Bleached on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set looked back to 2004 with tracks off some of my favorite albums from that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 16, 2019
- R.E.M.- Magnetic North
- Bon Iver- Faith
- (Sandy) Alex G- Hope
- The National- Rylan
- Thom Yorke- The Axe
- Black Midi- Of Schlagenheim
- Sleater-Kinney- The Future Is Here
- Banks- Contaminated
- Clairo- Closer To You
- Caroline Polachek- Door
- Mannequin Pussy- Fear/+/Desire
- Bleached- Heartbeat Away
- Meg Myers- Running Up That Hill
- Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
- Shura- The Stage
- Hatchie- Unwanted Guest
- The Black Keys- Get Yourself Together
- Spoon- No Bullets Spent
- Local Natives- Gulf Shores
- Manic Street Preachers- Empty Souls
- Arcade Fire- Haiti
- Wilco- At Least That’s What You Said
- PJ Harvey- Cat On The Wall
- John Frusciante- Second Walk
- Secret Machines- Light’s On
- Interpol- A Time To Be So Small
- U2- Original Of The Species
- Björk- Who Is It (Carry My Joy On The Left, Carry My Pain On The Right)
- Franz Ferdinand- The Dark Of The Matinee
- Scissor Sisters- Take Your Mama
- Friendly Fires- Silhouettes
- !!!- Serbia Drums
- Holy Ghost!- My Happy House
- Barrie- Clovers
- Yeasayer- Blue Skies Dandelions
- Hot Chip- Bath Full Of Ecstasy
- Thom Yorke- Impossible Knots
- Bon Iver- Jelmore
- Big Thief- Contact
- Ringo Sheena- Okonomi De – As You Wish
- Susanne Sundfør- The Silicone Veil
- R.E.M.- Sad Professor
