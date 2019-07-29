New music including Mannequin Pussy, Meg Myers, Holy Ghost! and Hatchie on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Thom Yorke, The Black Keys, Black Midi and Yeasayer on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on the great Throwing Muses (as well as related solo stuff from Kristin Hersh and tracks from ex-Muses member Tanya Donelly’s Belly), inspired by a new career retrospective on the 64 Quartets blog, the latest project from Chris O’Leary, the writer behind the brilliant David Bowie song-by-song blog Pushing Ahead of the Dame. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 9, 2019

R.E.M.- Strange Currencies

Mannequin Pussy- Drunk II

White Lung- Face Down

Makthaverskan- Witness

Sleater-Kinney- The Future Is Here

Bleached- Rebound City

Hatchie- When I Get Out

Thom Yorke- Not The News

Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction

Clairo- Closer To You

Caroline Polachek- Door

Spoon- No Bullets Spent

The Black Keys- Tell Me Lies

White Reaper- Might Be Right

Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Shura- Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me)

Muna- Number One Fan

Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time

Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark

Meg Myers- Running Up That Hill

Throwing Muses- Hate My Way

Throwing Muses- Saving Grace

Throwing Muses- Counting Backwards

Kristin Hersh- Your Ghost

This Mortal Coil- You And Your Sister

Belly- Slow Dog

Belly- Super-Connected

Belly- Now They’ll Sleep

Catherine Wheel- Judy Staring At The Sun (feat. Tanya Donelly)

Hot Chip- Why Does My Mind

Holy Ghost!- Nicky Buckingham

!!!- Serbia Drums

Thom Yorke- I Am A Very Rude Person

Black Midi- Ducter

Yeasayer- Ohm Death

The National- Not In Kansas

Big Thief- Terminal Paradise

Bon Iver- Hey, Ma

Belle and Sebastian- Sister Buddha

Local Natives- Garden Of Elysian

Vampire Weekend- How Long?

Friendly Fires- Silhouettes

Jai Paul- Desert River (Unfinished)

Ringo Sheena- Gips

R.E.M.- Country Feedback

