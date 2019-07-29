New music including Mannequin Pussy, Meg Myers, Holy Ghost! and Hatchie on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Thom Yorke, The Black Keys, Black Midi and Yeasayer on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on the great Throwing Muses (as well as related solo stuff from Kristin Hersh and tracks from ex-Muses member Tanya Donelly’s Belly), inspired by a new career retrospective on the 64 Quartets blog, the latest project from Chris O’Leary, the writer behind the brilliant David Bowie song-by-song blog Pushing Ahead of the Dame. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 9, 2019
- R.E.M.- Strange Currencies
- Mannequin Pussy- Drunk II
- White Lung- Face Down
- Makthaverskan- Witness
- Sleater-Kinney- The Future Is Here
- Bleached- Rebound City
- Hatchie- When I Get Out
- Thom Yorke- Not The News
- Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction
- Clairo- Closer To You
- Caroline Polachek- Door
- Spoon- No Bullets Spent
- The Black Keys- Tell Me Lies
- White Reaper- Might Be Right
- Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
- Shura- Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me)
- Muna- Number One Fan
- Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
- Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark
- Meg Myers- Running Up That Hill
- Throwing Muses- Hate My Way
- Throwing Muses- Saving Grace
- Throwing Muses- Counting Backwards
- Kristin Hersh- Your Ghost
- This Mortal Coil- You And Your Sister
- Belly- Slow Dog
- Belly- Super-Connected
- Belly- Now They’ll Sleep
- Catherine Wheel- Judy Staring At The Sun (feat. Tanya Donelly)
- Hot Chip- Why Does My Mind
- Holy Ghost!- Nicky Buckingham
- !!!- Serbia Drums
- Thom Yorke- I Am A Very Rude Person
- Black Midi- Ducter
- Yeasayer- Ohm Death
- The National- Not In Kansas
- Big Thief- Terminal Paradise
- Bon Iver- Hey, Ma
- Belle and Sebastian- Sister Buddha
- Local Natives- Garden Of Elysian
- Vampire Weekend- How Long?
- Friendly Fires- Silhouettes
- Jai Paul- Desert River (Unfinished)
- Ringo Sheena- Gips
- R.E.M.- Country Feedback
