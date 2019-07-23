New music including Thom Yorke, Black Midi, Belle and Sebastian and The Black Keys on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The National, Hot Chip, Hatchie and Vampire Weekend on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of my favorite tracks from the standout albums of 1999. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 2, 2019
- R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?
- Thom Yorke- Traffic
- Black Midi- Bmbmbm
- Sleater-Kinney- The Future Is Here
- Clairo- Closer To You
- Muna- Who
- Caroline Polachek- Door
- The Black Keys- Shine A Little Light
- Bleached- Rebound City
- Spoon- No Bullets Spent
- Belle and Sebastian- Sister Buddha
- The National- Where Is Her Head
- Big Thief- From
- Hot Chip- Spell
- Holy Ghost!- Heaven Knows What
- Friendly Fires- Silhouettes
- Kylie Minogue- Love At First Sight
- Róisín Murphy- Incapable
- Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
- Nine Inch Nails- No, You Don’t
- Muse- Showbiz
- Blur- Trimm Trabb
- Sigur Rós- Starálfur
- Beck- Get Real Paid
- Fiona Apple- A Mistake
- Supergrass- Mary
- Metronomy- Salted Caramel Ice Cream
- !!!- Serbia Drums
- Shura- Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me)
- Yeasayer- 24-Hour Hateful Live!
- Alex Cameron- Divorce
- White Reaper- Might Be Right
- Thom Yorke- Dawn Chorus
- Jai Paul- He
- Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark
- Hatchie- Not That Kind
- Local Natives- When Am I Gonna Lose You
- Phantogram- Into Happiness
- Vampire Weekend- My Mistake
- Ringo Sheena- Shuukyou – Religion
- Susanne Sundfør- Kamikaze
- R.E.M.- Summer Turns To High
Download today’s episode to your computer