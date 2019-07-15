New music including Spoon, Friendly Fires, Mark Ronson and Caroline Polachek on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Hot Chip, Holy Ghost! and The National on the show this week, while the retro alternative set honored Philippe Zdar, the late French producer and member of electronic duo Cassius who tragically died in an accident last month at the age of 52, with a block of music he contributed to, both as a producer and as an artist. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields June 25, 2019
- R.E.M.- The Ascent Of Man
- Friendly Fires- Silhouettes
- Holy Ghost!- Heaven Forbid
- Hot Chip- Positive
- Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
- Hatchie- Keep
- Caroline Polachek- Door
- Black Midi- 953
- !!!- Serbia Drums
- Metronomy- Salted Caramel Ice Cream
- Spoon- No Bullets Spent
- Alex Cameron- Divorce
- Frankie Cosmos- Windows
- Shura- Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me)
- Muna- Number One Fan
- Bleached- Kiss You Goodbye
- Sleater-Kinney- The Future Is Here
- Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark
- Clairo- Bags
- Cassius- Cassius 1999
- Chromeo- Needy Girl
- Cut Copy- Saturdays
- Two Door Cinema Club- What You Know
- Phoenix- Lasso
- The Rapture- How Deep Is Your Love?
- Justice- Safe And Sound
- Cassius- Action (feat. Cat Power and Mike D)
- Franz Ferdinand- Feel The Love Go
- Róisín Murphy- Incapable
- Jai Paul- He
- Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
- Bon Iver- U (Man Like)
- Vampire Weekend- Jerusalem, New York, Berlin
- The National- Oblivions
- Big Thief- Jenni
- (Sandy) Alex G- Gretel
- Local Natives- Megaton Mile
- Lush- Ciao!
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Rattling Rose
- Liam Gallagher- Shockwave
- White Reaper- Might Be Right
- Radiohead- Airbag
- Yeasayer- Crack A Smile
- Phantogram- Into Happiness
- Ringo Sheena- Honnou – Instinct
- R.E.M.- Me, Marlon Brando, Marlon Brando And I
