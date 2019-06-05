New music including Clairo, Miya Folick, Morrissey and Yeasayer on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued digging into recent releases from The National, Vampire Weekend, Local Natives and Charly Bliss on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on jangly indie-pop bands from the ’80s until now, inspired by Pitchfork’s recent Sunday Review of Felt’s 1986 classic “Forever Breathes The Lonely Word.”
Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields May 28, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Mr. Richards (Live at the Olympia)
  • Clairo- Bags
  • Miya Folick- Malibu Barbie
  • Hatchie- Obsessed
  • The National- Roman Holiday
  • The War On Drugs- Pain
  • The Black Keys- Go
  • Morrissey- Morning Starship
  • Interpol- No Big Deal
  • The Raconteurs- Help Me Stranger
  • Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
  • Dum Dum Girls- Rimbaud Eyes
  • Bleached- Hard To Kill
  • JARV IS…- Must I Evolve?
  • The Chemical Brothers- The Universe Sent Me
  • Rammstein- Radio
  • Banks- Gimme
  • Vera Blue- All The Pretty Girls
  • Billie Eilish- When The Party’s Over
  • Felt- Rain Of Crystal Spires
  • The Go-Betweens- Streets Of Your Town
  • Josef K- Sorry For Laughing
  • Orange Juice- Falling And Laughing
  • The Field Mice- Sensitive
  • The Pastels- Nothing To Be Done
  • The Clientele- Since K Got Over Me
  • Belle and Sebastian- A Century Of Fakers
  • Camera Obscura- French Navy
  • The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart- Everything With You
  • Local Natives- Someday Now
  • Broken Social Scene- Can’t Find My Heart
  • DIIV- Doused
  • Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
  • Holy Ghost!- Do This
  • Yeasayer- Ecstatic Baby
  • Big Thief- Strange
  • Weyes Blood- Picture Me Better
  • Nilüfer Yanya- Heat Rises
  • Charly Bliss- Bleach
  • Jenny Lewis- Red Bull & Hennessy
  • Vampire Weekend- Stranger
  • R.E.M.- Falls To Climb

