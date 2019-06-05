New music including Clairo, Miya Folick, Morrissey and Yeasayer on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued digging into recent releases from The National, Vampire Weekend, Local Natives and Charly Bliss on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on jangly indie-pop bands from the ’80s until now, inspired by Pitchfork’s recent Sunday Review of Felt’s 1986 classic “Forever Breathes The Lonely Word.”
Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields May 28, 2019
- R.E.M.- Mr. Richards (Live at the Olympia)
- Clairo- Bags
- Miya Folick- Malibu Barbie
- Hatchie- Obsessed
- The National- Roman Holiday
- The War On Drugs- Pain
- The Black Keys- Go
- Morrissey- Morning Starship
- Interpol- No Big Deal
- The Raconteurs- Help Me Stranger
- Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
- Dum Dum Girls- Rimbaud Eyes
- Bleached- Hard To Kill
- JARV IS…- Must I Evolve?
- The Chemical Brothers- The Universe Sent Me
- Rammstein- Radio
- Banks- Gimme
- Vera Blue- All The Pretty Girls
- Billie Eilish- When The Party’s Over
- Felt- Rain Of Crystal Spires
- The Go-Betweens- Streets Of Your Town
- Josef K- Sorry For Laughing
- Orange Juice- Falling And Laughing
- The Field Mice- Sensitive
- The Pastels- Nothing To Be Done
- The Clientele- Since K Got Over Me
- Belle and Sebastian- A Century Of Fakers
- Camera Obscura- French Navy
- The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart- Everything With You
- Local Natives- Someday Now
- Broken Social Scene- Can’t Find My Heart
- DIIV- Doused
- Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
- Holy Ghost!- Do This
- Yeasayer- Ecstatic Baby
- Big Thief- Strange
- Weyes Blood- Picture Me Better
- Nilüfer Yanya- Heat Rises
- Charly Bliss- Bleach
- Jenny Lewis- Red Bull & Hennessy
- Vampire Weekend- Stranger
- R.E.M.- Falls To Climb
