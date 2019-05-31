New music including JARV IS…, Lana Del Rey, Hatchie and Rammstein on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Interpol, Charly Bliss, The National and The Chemical Brothers on the show this week, while the retro alternative set featured a deep dive into some of my favorite lesser-known, semi-obscure and totally forgotten Britpop bands from the mid-’90s through the early ’00s. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields May 21, 2019
- R.E.M.- Mine Smell Like Honey
- JARV IS…- Must I Evolve?
- The National- Rylan
- Local Natives- Gulf Shores
- Hatchie- Obsessed
- Charly Bliss- Young Enough
- Tacocat- The Joke Of Life
- Rammstein- Deutschland
- The Black Keys- Go
- Interpol- Thrones
- Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
- Bleached- Hard To Kill
- Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
- Holy Ghost!- Do This
- Banks- Gimme
- Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction
- Nilüfer Yanya- Monsters Under The Bed
- Lush- Last Night
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Read My Mind
- Puressence- Sharpen Up The Knives
- Bernard Butler- Not Alone
- Hurricane #1- Step Into My World
- Gene- Olympian
- Embrace- My Weakness Is None Of Your Business
- The Boo Radleys- Comb Your Hair
- Delays- Valentine
- Haven- Let It Live
- Bis- Detour
- Mansun- Being A Girl
- Manic Street Preachers- 4st 7lb
- Vampire Weekend- Sympathy
- The National- Quiet Light
- Big Thief- Open Desert
- Black Midi- Talking Heads
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Black Star Dancing
- Holly Herndon- Swim
- The Chemical Brothers- Gravity Drops
- Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love
- Weyes Blood- Andromeda
- Jenny Lewis- On The Line
- R.E.M.- She Just Wants To Be
Download today’s episode to your computer