New music including Beck, The Raconteurs, Aldous Harding and Bleached on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The Chemical Brothers, Billie Eilish, Weyes Blood and Jenny Lewis on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 2008 for a block of electronic-tinged indie/dance-rock. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields April 16, 2019
- R.E.M.- Pretty Persuasion
- Beck- Saw Lightning
- The Raconteurs- Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)
- J Mascis- Don’t Do Me Like That
- Aldous Harding- Fixture Picture
- Bleached- Shitty Ballet
- Hatchie- Stay With Me
- Julien Baker- Red Door
- Courtney Barnett- Everybody Here Hates You
- Local Natives- Tap Dancer
- Vampire Weekend- This Life
- Broken Social Scene- Can’t Find My Heart
- The National- Light Years
- Tame Impala- Borderline
- Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
- Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction
- The Chemical Brothers- Eve Of Destruction
- Hot Chip- Hungry Child
- Holy Ghost!- Escape From Los Angeles
- Late Of The Pier- Focker
- Crystal Castles- Crimewave (Crystal Castles vs. Health)
- Cut Copy- Feel The Love
- Hercules & Love Affair- Blind
- M83- Couleurs
- Kleerup- With Every Heartbeat (feat. Robyn)
- Gang Gang Dance- House Jam
- Santigold- You’ll Find A Way
- TV On The Radio- Dancing Choose
- The Walker Brothers- Shutout
- Talk Talk- Such A Shame
- Middle Kids- Real Thing
- Foals- Moonlight
- Sky Ferreira- Downhill Lullaby
- Weyes Blood- Something To Believe
- Jenny Lewis- Party Clown
- Big Thief- Cattails
- Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor (Edit)
- Maggie Rogers- Say It
- Karen O and Danger Mouse- Drown
- R.E.M.- E-Bow The Letter
