New music including Beck, The Raconteurs, Aldous Harding and Bleached on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The Chemical Brothers, Billie Eilish, Weyes Blood and Jenny Lewis on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 2008 for a block of electronic-tinged indie/dance-rock. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields April 16, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Pretty Persuasion
  • Beck- Saw Lightning
  • The Raconteurs- Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)
  • J Mascis- Don’t Do Me Like That
  • Aldous Harding- Fixture Picture
  • Bleached- Shitty Ballet
  • Hatchie- Stay With Me
  • Julien Baker- Red Door
  • Courtney Barnett- Everybody Here Hates You
  • Local Natives- Tap Dancer
  • Vampire Weekend- This Life
  • Broken Social Scene- Can’t Find My Heart
  • The National- Light Years
  • Tame Impala- Borderline
  • Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
  • Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction
  • The Chemical Brothers- Eve Of Destruction
  • Hot Chip- Hungry Child
  • Holy Ghost!- Escape From Los Angeles
  • Late Of The Pier- Focker
  • Crystal Castles- Crimewave (Crystal Castles vs. Health)
  • Cut Copy- Feel The Love
  • Hercules & Love Affair- Blind
  • M83- Couleurs
  • Kleerup- With Every Heartbeat (feat. Robyn)
  • Gang Gang Dance- House Jam
  • Santigold- You’ll Find A Way
  • TV On The Radio- Dancing Choose
  • The Walker Brothers- Shutout
  • Talk Talk- Such A Shame
  • Middle Kids- Real Thing
  • Foals- Moonlight
  • Sky Ferreira- Downhill Lullaby
  • Weyes Blood- Something To Believe
  • Jenny Lewis- Party Clown
  • Big Thief- Cattails
  • Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor (Edit)
  • Maggie Rogers- Say It
  • Karen O and Danger Mouse- Drown
  • R.E.M.- E-Bow The Letter

Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.