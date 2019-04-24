New music including Beck, The Raconteurs, Aldous Harding and Bleached on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from The Chemical Brothers, Billie Eilish, Weyes Blood and Jenny Lewis on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 2008 for a block of electronic-tinged indie/dance-rock. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields April 16, 2019

R.E.M.- Pretty Persuasion

Beck- Saw Lightning

The Raconteurs- Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)

J Mascis- Don’t Do Me Like That

Aldous Harding- Fixture Picture

Bleached- Shitty Ballet

Hatchie- Stay With Me

Julien Baker- Red Door

Courtney Barnett- Everybody Here Hates You

Local Natives- Tap Dancer

Vampire Weekend- This Life

Broken Social Scene- Can’t Find My Heart

The National- Light Years

Tame Impala- Borderline

Mark Ronson- Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)

Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction

The Chemical Brothers- Eve Of Destruction

Hot Chip- Hungry Child

Holy Ghost!- Escape From Los Angeles

Late Of The Pier- Focker

Crystal Castles- Crimewave (Crystal Castles vs. Health)

Cut Copy- Feel The Love

Hercules & Love Affair- Blind

M83- Couleurs

Kleerup- With Every Heartbeat (feat. Robyn)

Gang Gang Dance- House Jam

Santigold- You’ll Find A Way

TV On The Radio- Dancing Choose

The Walker Brothers- Shutout

Talk Talk- Such A Shame

Middle Kids- Real Thing

Foals- Moonlight

Sky Ferreira- Downhill Lullaby

Weyes Blood- Something To Believe

Jenny Lewis- Party Clown

Big Thief- Cattails

Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor (Edit)

Maggie Rogers- Say It

Karen O and Danger Mouse- Drown

R.E.M.- E-Bow The Letter

