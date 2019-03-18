New music including The National, Arcade Fire, Local Natives and Weyes Blood on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

The music release schedule really kicked into gear over the last week, as I debuted new tracks from Shura, Holly Herndon, M83 and The Chemical Brothers on the show, while the retro alternative set focused on classic tracks from the year 1986. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields March 12, 2019
- R.E.M.- Near Wild Heaven
- The National- You Had Your Soul With You
- Arcade Fire- Baby Mine
- Vampire Weekend- Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy)
- Local Natives- When Am I Gonna Lose You
- Weyes Blood- Everyday
- Sharon Van Etten- No One’s Easy To Love
- Shura- BKLYNLDN
- Marshmello- Here With Me (feat. Chvrches)
- Gesaffelstein- So Bad (feat. Haim)
- Holly Herndon- Eternal
- Ladytron- You’ve Changed
- M83- Karl
- Karen O and Danger Mouse- Turn The Light
- Nilüfer Yanya- Tears
- The Japanese House- Everybody Hates Me
- The Chemical Brothers- We’ve Got To Try
- Chromatics- Time Rider
- Sigrid- Basic
- Talk Talk- Happiness Is Easy
- David Sylvian- Taking The Veil
- Cocteau Twins- Feet-Like Fins
- The Smiths- The Queen Is Dead
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Cannons
- Concrete Blonde- Still In Hollywood
- Hüsker Dü- Don’t Want To Know If You Are Lonely
- Iggy Pop- Isolation
- A-ha- I’ve Been Losing You
- The The- Infected
- The Black Keys- Lo/Hi
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- In The Capital
- Local Natives- Café Amarillo
- Big Thief- UFOF
- Jenny Lewis- Heads Gonna Roll
- Maggie Rogers- Back In My Body
- Foals- In Degrees
- Methyl Ethel- Trip The Mains
- Hatchie- Without A Blush
- Vampire Weekend- Big Blue
- R.E.M.- Departure
Download today’s episode to your computer