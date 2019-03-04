New music including Morrissey, Teenage Fanclub, Nilufer Yanya and Priests on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Better Oblivion Community Center, Methyl Ethel and Ladytron on the show this week, while the retro alternative set marked the passing of Talk Talk’s brilliant frontman Mark Hollis with a block of his tunes along with a few acts clearly inspired by his efforts to take rock music into new, unexplored territory. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 26, 2019

R.E.M.- Strange

Teenage Fanclub- Everything Is Falling Apart

Better Oblivion Community Center- Big Black Heart

Jenny Lewis- Heads Gonna Roll

Nilüfer Yanya- Tears

Priests- Good Time Charlie

Sharon Van Etten- Stay

Chromatics- Time Rider

Methyl Ethel- All The Elements

Foals- On The Luna

Cocteau Twins- Musette And Drums

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Cascade

Slowdive- Catch The Breeze

Maggie Rogers- The Knife

Haim- If I Could Change Your Mind

Alice Merton- Honeymoon Heartbreak

Vampire Weekend- Harmony Hall

Broken Social Scene- Boyfriends

Morrissey- It’s Over (feat. LP)

Future Islands- Seasons (Waiting On You)

Talk Talk- It’s My Life

Talk Talk- Living In Another World

Talk Talk- Desire

Mark Hollis- Watershed

UNKLE- Rabbit In Your Headlights (feat. Thom Yorke)

Radiohead- Dollars & Cents

Portishead- We Carry On

Beth Gibbons and Rustin Man- Tom The Model

Sigur Rós- Glósóli

Hatchie- Without A Blush

Broods- Old Dog

Ladytron- Dead Zone

LCD Soundsystem- You Wanted A Hit (Live)

Health- Black Static

James Blake- Assume Form

R.E.M.- World Leader Pretend

