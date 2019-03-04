New music including Morrissey, Teenage Fanclub, Nilufer Yanya and Priests on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Better Oblivion Community Center, Methyl Ethel and Ladytron on the show this week, while the retro alternative set marked the passing of Talk Talk’s brilliant frontman Mark Hollis with a block of his tunes along with a few acts clearly inspired by his efforts to take rock music into new, unexplored territory. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields February 26, 2019
- R.E.M.- Strange
- Teenage Fanclub- Everything Is Falling Apart
- Better Oblivion Community Center- Big Black Heart
- Jenny Lewis- Heads Gonna Roll
- Nilüfer Yanya- Tears
- Priests- Good Time Charlie
- Sharon Van Etten- Stay
- Chromatics- Time Rider
- Methyl Ethel- All The Elements
- Foals- On The Luna
- Cocteau Twins- Musette And Drums
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Cascade
- Slowdive- Catch The Breeze
- Maggie Rogers- The Knife
- Haim- If I Could Change Your Mind
- Alice Merton- Honeymoon Heartbreak
- Vampire Weekend- Harmony Hall
- Broken Social Scene- Boyfriends
- Morrissey- It’s Over (feat. LP)
- Future Islands- Seasons (Waiting On You)
- Talk Talk- It’s My Life
- Talk Talk- Living In Another World
- Talk Talk- Desire
- Mark Hollis- Watershed
- UNKLE- Rabbit In Your Headlights (feat. Thom Yorke)
- Radiohead- Dollars & Cents
- Portishead- We Carry On
- Beth Gibbons and Rustin Man- Tom The Model
- Sigur Rós- Glósóli
- Hatchie- Without A Blush
- Broods- Old Dog
- Ladytron- Dead Zone
- LCD Soundsystem- You Wanted A Hit (Live)
- Health- Black Static
- James Blake- Assume Form
- R.E.M.- World Leader Pretend
Download today’s episode to your computer