New music including Chromatics, Methyl Ethel, Foals and Jenny Lewis on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Broods, Ladytron and Sharon Van Etten on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to 1981 to explore some of the best post-punk and New Wave albums of that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields February 19, 2019
- R.E.M.- New Test Leper
- Broken Social Scene- Remember Me Young
- Methyl Ethel- Ruiner
- Foals- On The Luna
- Chromatics- Time Rider
- Ladytron- Until The Fire
- Broods- Sucker
- Jenny Lewis- Heads Gonna Roll
- Maggie Rogers- Back In My Body
- Sharon Van Etten- Malibu
- LCD Soundsystem- Tonite (Live)
- Radiohead- The National Anthem (Live)
- Health- God Botherer
- Panda Bear- Master
- Vampire Weekend- Harmony Hall
- Interpol- Fine Mess
- Arcade Fire- Speaking In Tongues
- New Order- Ceremony
- The Cure- Charlotte Sometimes
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Spellbound
- Modern English- Dance Of Devotion
- The Human League- Seconds
- The Psychedelic Furs- Into You Like A Train
- Simple Minds- Love Song
- Brian Eno and David Byrne- The Jezebel Spirit
- Au Pairs- It’s Obvious
- Gang Of Four- To Hell With Poverty!
- Spandau Ballet- Chant No. 1 (I Don’t Need This Pressure On)
- Prince- Controversy
- Alice Merton- Speak Your Mind
- Christine and the Queens- Feel So Good
- Billie Eilish- Bury A Friend
- LCD Soundsystem- I Want Your Love (Live)
- Nilüfer Yanya- In Your Head
- Wild Nothing- Blue Wings
- The Chemical Brothers- Got To Keep On
- James Blake- Mile High (feat. Travis Scott and Metro Boomin)
- R.E.M.- Let Me In
Download today’s episode to your computer