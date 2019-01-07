New music including The Raconteurs, Health, Westerman and Deerhunter on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

For the first show of 2019, I explored a few lesser-played releases from last year that I felt were worth catching up on, including Goat Girl, The Beths and Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, while the retro alternative set celebrated the new year with a block of tunes about that specific topic! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 2, 2019

R.E.M.- Turn You Inside-Out (Live)

The Raconteurs- Now That You’re Gone

Peter Bjorn & John- Gut Feeling

Deerhunter- No One’s Sleeping

Health- Slaves Of Fear

Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)

Little Dragon- Lover Chanting

The 1975- Be My Mistake

The Good, The Bad & The Queen- The Truce Of Twilight

Broken Bells- Shelter

Westerman- Confirmation

Hatchie- Adored

Robyn- Ever Again

Charlotte Gainsbourg- Deadly Valentine (Live)

Alice Merton- Funny Business

Miya Folick- Freak Out

Sunflower Bean- Puppet Strings

The Beths- Not Running

Goat Girl- Creep

U2- New Year’s Day

Death Cab For Cutie- The New Year

Beach House- New Year

Glasser- New Year

The Breeders- New Year

The Walkmen- In The New Year

Codeine- New Year’s

Madder Rose- Happy New Year

Taylor Swift- New Year’s Day

Lucy Dacus- Pillar Of Truth

Boygenius- Souvenir

Phoebe Bridgers- Scott Street

Of Montreal- She’s A Rejecter

Parquet Courts- Back To Earth

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks- Bike Lane

The Raconteurs- Sunday Driver

Kurt Vile- Cold Was The Wind

Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4

Deerhunter- What Happens To People?

David Bowie- ’87 And Cry (2018)

Smashing Pumpkins- With Sympathy

R.E.M.- Sweetness Follows (Live)

