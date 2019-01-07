New music including The Raconteurs, Health, Westerman and Deerhunter on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

For the first show of 2019, I explored a few lesser-played releases from last year that I felt were worth catching up on, including Goat Girl, The Beths and Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, while the retro alternative set celebrated the new year with a block of tunes about that specific topic! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 2, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Turn You Inside-Out (Live)
  • The Raconteurs- Now That You’re Gone
  • Peter Bjorn & John- Gut Feeling
  • Deerhunter- No One’s Sleeping
  • Health- Slaves Of Fear
  • Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)
  • Little Dragon- Lover Chanting
  • The 1975- Be My Mistake
  • The Good, The Bad & The Queen- The Truce Of Twilight
  • Broken Bells- Shelter
  • Westerman- Confirmation
  • Hatchie- Adored
  • Robyn- Ever Again
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg- Deadly Valentine (Live)
  • Alice Merton- Funny Business
  • Miya Folick- Freak Out
  • Sunflower Bean- Puppet Strings
  • The Beths- Not Running
  • Goat Girl- Creep
  • U2- New Year’s Day
  • Death Cab For Cutie- The New Year
  • Beach House- New Year
  • Glasser- New Year
  • The Breeders- New Year
  • The Walkmen- In The New Year
  • Codeine- New Year’s
  • Madder Rose- Happy New Year
  • Taylor Swift- New Year’s Day
  • Lucy Dacus- Pillar Of Truth
  • Boygenius- Souvenir
  • Phoebe Bridgers- Scott Street
  • Of Montreal- She’s A Rejecter
  • Parquet Courts- Back To Earth
  • Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks- Bike Lane
  • The Raconteurs- Sunday Driver
  • Kurt Vile- Cold Was The Wind
  • Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4
  • Deerhunter- What Happens To People?
  • David Bowie- ’87 And Cry (2018)
  • Smashing Pumpkins- With Sympathy
  • R.E.M.- Sweetness Follows (Live)

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.