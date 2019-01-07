New music including The Raconteurs, Health, Westerman and Deerhunter on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

For the first show of 2019, I explored a few lesser-played releases from last year that I felt were worth catching up on, including Goat Girl, The Beths and Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, while the retro alternative set celebrated the new year with a block of tunes about that specific topic! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields January 2, 2019
- R.E.M.- Turn You Inside-Out (Live)
- The Raconteurs- Now That You’re Gone
- Peter Bjorn & John- Gut Feeling
- Deerhunter- No One’s Sleeping
- Health- Slaves Of Fear
- Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)
- Little Dragon- Lover Chanting
- The 1975- Be My Mistake
- The Good, The Bad & The Queen- The Truce Of Twilight
- Broken Bells- Shelter
- Westerman- Confirmation
- Hatchie- Adored
- Robyn- Ever Again
- Charlotte Gainsbourg- Deadly Valentine (Live)
- Alice Merton- Funny Business
- Miya Folick- Freak Out
- Sunflower Bean- Puppet Strings
- The Beths- Not Running
- Goat Girl- Creep
- U2- New Year’s Day
- Death Cab For Cutie- The New Year
- Beach House- New Year
- Glasser- New Year
- The Breeders- New Year
- The Walkmen- In The New Year
- Codeine- New Year’s
- Madder Rose- Happy New Year
- Taylor Swift- New Year’s Day
- Lucy Dacus- Pillar Of Truth
- Boygenius- Souvenir
- Phoebe Bridgers- Scott Street
- Of Montreal- She’s A Rejecter
- Parquet Courts- Back To Earth
- Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks- Bike Lane
- The Raconteurs- Sunday Driver
- Kurt Vile- Cold Was The Wind
- Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4
- Deerhunter- What Happens To People?
- David Bowie- ’87 And Cry (2018)
- Smashing Pumpkins- With Sympathy
- R.E.M.- Sweetness Follows (Live)
Download today’s episode to your computer