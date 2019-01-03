The West Of The Fields 2018 Top 50 Countdown

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2018! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- 50: Lucy Dacus- Night Shift
- 49: Nilüfer Yanya- Thanks 4 Nothing
- 48: Lo Moon- Real Love
- 47: Alice Merton- Lash Out
- 46: Chromatics- Black Walls
- 45: Nine Inch Nails- God Break Down The Door
- 44: Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole
- 43: Let’s Eat Grandma- Falling Into Me
- 42: Father John Misty- Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All
- 41: Courtney Barnett- Charity
- 40: Kurt Vile- Loading Zones
- 39: Beach House- Alien
- 38: Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)
- 37: Soccer Mommy- Cool
- 36: Hatchie- Adored
- 35: The Decemberists- Severed
- 34: Low- Disarray
- 33: Alice Glass- Mine
- 32: Superorganism- Everybody Wants To Be Famous
- 31: The 1975- Love It If We Made It
- 30: Gorillaz- Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle)
- 29: David Byrne- Everybody’s Coming To My House
- 28: Empress Of- When I’m With Him
- 27: Pale Waves- Eighteen
- 26: Arctic Monkeys- Four Out Of Five
- 25: Maggie Rogers- Light On
- 24: Parquet Courts- Wide Awake
- 23: Chvrches- My Enemy (feat. Matt Berninger)
- 22: Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
- 21: Clairo- 4Ever
- 20: Kacey Musgraves- High Horse
- 19: Beach House- Drunk In L.A.
- 18: U.S. Girls- Pearly Gates
- 17: Boygenius- Bite The Hand
- 16: Hatchie- Sure
- 15: Robyn- Missing U
- 14: Miya Folick- Stock Image
- 13: Thom Yorke- Suspirium
- 12: Snail Mail- Pristine
- 11: Chromatics- Blue Girl
- 10: Mitski- Nobody
- 9: The 1975- Give Yourself A Try
- 8: Soccer Mommy- Your Dog
- 7: Pale Waves- The Tide
- 6: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Talking Straight
- 5: Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink
- 4: Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
- 3: Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter
- 2: Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
- 1: Beach House- Lemon Glow
