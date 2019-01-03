The West Of The Fields 2018 Top 50 Countdown

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2018! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

  • 50: Lucy Dacus- Night Shift
  • 49: Nilüfer Yanya- Thanks 4 Nothing
  • 48: Lo Moon- Real Love
  • 47: Alice Merton- Lash Out
  • 46: Chromatics- Black Walls
  • 45: Nine Inch Nails- God Break Down The Door
  • 44: Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole
  • 43: Let’s Eat Grandma- Falling Into Me
  • 42: Father John Misty- Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All
  • 41: Courtney Barnett- Charity
  • 40: Kurt Vile- Loading Zones
  • 39: Beach House- Alien
  • 38: Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)
  • 37: Soccer Mommy- Cool
  • 36: Hatchie- Adored
  • 35: The Decemberists- Severed
  • 34: Low- Disarray
  • 33: Alice Glass- Mine
  • 32: Superorganism- Everybody Wants To Be Famous
  • 31: The 1975- Love It If We Made It
  • 30: Gorillaz- Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle)
  • 29: David Byrne- Everybody’s Coming To My House
  • 28: Empress Of- When I’m With Him
  • 27: Pale Waves- Eighteen
  • 26: Arctic Monkeys- Four Out Of Five
  • 25: Maggie Rogers- Light On
  • 24: Parquet Courts- Wide Awake
  • 23: Chvrches- My Enemy (feat. Matt Berninger)
  • 22: Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
  • 21: Clairo- 4Ever
  • 20: Kacey Musgraves- High Horse
  • 19: Beach House- Drunk In L.A.
  • 18: U.S. Girls- Pearly Gates
  • 17: Boygenius- Bite The Hand
  • 16: Hatchie- Sure
  • 15: Robyn- Missing U
  • 14: Miya Folick- Stock Image
  • 13: Thom Yorke- Suspirium
  • 12: Snail Mail- Pristine
  • 11: Chromatics- Blue Girl
  • 10: Mitski- Nobody
  • 9: The 1975- Give Yourself A Try
  • 8: Soccer Mommy- Your Dog
  • 7: Pale Waves- The Tide
  • 6: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Talking Straight
  • 5: Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink
  • 4: Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
  • 3: Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter
  • 2: Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
  • 1: Beach House- Lemon Glow

