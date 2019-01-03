The West Of The Fields 2018 Top 50 Countdown

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2018! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

50: Lucy Dacus- Night Shift

49: Nilüfer Yanya- Thanks 4 Nothing

48: Lo Moon- Real Love

47: Alice Merton- Lash Out

46: Chromatics- Black Walls

45: Nine Inch Nails- God Break Down The Door

44: Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole

43: Let’s Eat Grandma- Falling Into Me

42: Father John Misty- Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All

41: Courtney Barnett- Charity

40: Kurt Vile- Loading Zones

39: Beach House- Alien

38: Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)

37: Soccer Mommy- Cool

36: Hatchie- Adored

35: The Decemberists- Severed

34: Low- Disarray

33: Alice Glass- Mine

32: Superorganism- Everybody Wants To Be Famous

31: The 1975- Love It If We Made It

30: Gorillaz- Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle)

29: David Byrne- Everybody’s Coming To My House

28: Empress Of- When I’m With Him

27: Pale Waves- Eighteen

26: Arctic Monkeys- Four Out Of Five

25: Maggie Rogers- Light On

24: Parquet Courts- Wide Awake

23: Chvrches- My Enemy (feat. Matt Berninger)

22: Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid

21: Clairo- 4Ever

20: Kacey Musgraves- High Horse

19: Beach House- Drunk In L.A.

18: U.S. Girls- Pearly Gates

17: Boygenius- Bite The Hand

16: Hatchie- Sure

15: Robyn- Missing U

14: Miya Folick- Stock Image

13: Thom Yorke- Suspirium

12: Snail Mail- Pristine

11: Chromatics- Blue Girl

10: Mitski- Nobody

9: The 1975- Give Yourself A Try

8: Soccer Mommy- Your Dog

7: Pale Waves- The Tide

6: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Talking Straight

5: Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink

4: Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch

3: Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter

2: Maggie Rogers- Give A Little

1: Beach House- Lemon Glow

