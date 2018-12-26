New music including Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sleeper, Broken Bells and Gesaffelstein on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore recent albums from Smashing Pumpkins, Kurt Vile and The 1975 on the show this week, while the retro alternative set honored the late Pete Shelley with a block of Buzzcocks and solo classics from the brilliant punk-era songwriter, along with tracks by artists who attended the infamous 1976 Manchester Lesser Free Trade Hall Sex Pistols show organized by Shelley and Howard Devoto and who later went on to form bands inspired by the do-it-yourself ethos of the punk scene (The Smiths, Joy Division, The Fall). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields December 11, 2018

R.E.M.- Star 69 (Live)

Charlotte Gainsbourg- Such A Remarkable Day

Deerhunter- Element

Sleeper- Look At You Now

The 1975- Love It If We Made It

The Japanese House- Follow My Girl

Little Dragon- Lover Chanting

Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)

Gesaffelstein- Reset

Yves Tumor- Licking An Orchid (feat. James K)

Broken Bells- Shelter

Alice Merton- Funny Business

Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter (voleur de soleil)

David Bowie- New York’s In Love (2018)

Smashing Pumpkins- Seek And You Shall Destroy

Kurt Vile- Skinny Mini

The Decemberists- Traveling On

Robin Lane & The Chartbusters- When Things Go Wrong

Buzzcocks- Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?)

Buzzcocks- I Don’t Mind

Buzzcocks- Why Can’t I Touch It?

Pete Shelley- Homosapien

Magazine- Shot By Both Sides

Joy Division- Digital

The Smiths- Hand In Glove

The Fall- Repetition

The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Nineteen Seventeen

Morrissey- Back On The Chain Gang

Father John Misty- Hangout At The Gallows

Chvrches- Graffiti (Hansa Session)

Robyn- Human Being (feat. Zhala)

Methyl Ethel- Real Tight

Beach House- Pay No Mind

Boygenius- Me & My Dog

Snail Mail- Heat Wave

U.S. Girls- Rosebud

Miya Folick- Premonitions

Mitski- Why Didn’t You Stop Me?

The 1975- I Couldn’t Be More In Love

Hatchie- Adored

R.E.M.- Finest Worksong (Live)

