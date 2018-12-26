New music including Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sleeper, Broken Bells and Gesaffelstein on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore recent albums from Smashing Pumpkins, Kurt Vile and The 1975 on the show this week, while the retro alternative set honored the late Pete Shelley with a block of Buzzcocks and solo classics from the brilliant punk-era songwriter, along with tracks by artists who attended the infamous 1976 Manchester Lesser Free Trade Hall Sex Pistols show organized by Shelley and Howard Devoto and who later went on to form bands inspired by the do-it-yourself ethos of the punk scene (The Smiths, Joy Division, The Fall). Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields December 11, 2018
- R.E.M.- Star 69 (Live)
- Charlotte Gainsbourg- Such A Remarkable Day
- Deerhunter- Element
- Sleeper- Look At You Now
- The 1975- Love It If We Made It
- The Japanese House- Follow My Girl
- Little Dragon- Lover Chanting
- Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)
- Gesaffelstein- Reset
- Yves Tumor- Licking An Orchid (feat. James K)
- Broken Bells- Shelter
- Alice Merton- Funny Business
- Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter (voleur de soleil)
- David Bowie- New York’s In Love (2018)
- Smashing Pumpkins- Seek And You Shall Destroy
- Kurt Vile- Skinny Mini
- The Decemberists- Traveling On
- Robin Lane & The Chartbusters- When Things Go Wrong
- Buzzcocks- Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?)
- Buzzcocks- I Don’t Mind
- Buzzcocks- Why Can’t I Touch It?
- Pete Shelley- Homosapien
- Magazine- Shot By Both Sides
- Joy Division- Digital
- The Smiths- Hand In Glove
- The Fall- Repetition
- The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Nineteen Seventeen
- Morrissey- Back On The Chain Gang
- Father John Misty- Hangout At The Gallows
- Chvrches- Graffiti (Hansa Session)
- Robyn- Human Being (feat. Zhala)
- Methyl Ethel- Real Tight
- Beach House- Pay No Mind
- Boygenius- Me & My Dog
- Snail Mail- Heat Wave
- U.S. Girls- Rosebud
- Miya Folick- Premonitions
- Mitski- Why Didn’t You Stop Me?
- The 1975- I Couldn’t Be More In Love
- Hatchie- Adored
- R.E.M.- Finest Worksong (Live)
