New music including Grimes, Little Dragon, Arctic Monkeys and The Decemberists on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent albums from The 1975, Robyn, Smashing Pumpkins and Miya Folick on the show this week, while the retro alternative set peered into the future of retro with a look back at 2009, which hits the decade-old mark next year and thus becomes eligible for the retro alternative set under my silly, made-up, self-imposed rules 😀 Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields December 4, 2018
- R.E.M.- I Took Your Name (Live)
- Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)
- Smashing Pumpkins- Marchin’ On
- Sunflower Bean- Come For Me
- The 1975- How To Draw / Petrichor
- The Japanese House- Follow My Girl
- Little Dragon- Lover Chanting
- Chromatics- Camera
- Robyn- Send To Robin Immediately
- Kito and Broods- Creature Kind
- The Decemberists- Traveling On
- Arctic Monkeys- Anyways
- Lana Del Rey- Mariners Apartment Complex
- Boygenius- Bite The Hand
- Soccer Mommy- Your Dog
- Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4
- David Bowie- Shining Star (Makin’ My Love) [2018]
- Alice Merton- Funny Business
- Bat For Lashes- Daniel
- The xx- Basic Space
- St. Vincent- Actor Out Of Work
- Charlotte Gainsbourg- IRM
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Soft Shock
- Fever Ray- When I Grow Up
- The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart- Young Adult Friction
- Washed Out- Feel It All Around
- Röyksopp- The Girl And The Robot (feat. Robyn)
- Annie- Songs Remind Me Of You
- Grizzly Bear- Two Weeks
- Wild Beasts- Hooting & Howling
- Phoenix- 1901
- Mew- Introducing Palace Players
- Morrissey- Back On The Chain Gang
- Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
- Hatchie- Adored
- Miya Folick- What We’ve Made
- Methyl Ethel- Real Tight
- Beach House- Alien
- The 1975- Inside Your Mind
- Christine and the Queens- Feel So Good
- Chvrches- Heaven / Hell (Hansa Session)
- R.E.M.- Try Not To Breathe (Live)
