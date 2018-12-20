New music including Grimes, Little Dragon, Arctic Monkeys and The Decemberists on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

Shows
By

I continued exploring recent albums from The 1975, Robyn, Smashing Pumpkins and Miya Folick on the show this week, while the retro alternative set peered into the future of retro with a look back at 2009, which hits the decade-old mark next year and thus becomes eligible for the retro alternative set under my silly, made-up, self-imposed rules 😀  Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields December 4, 2018

  • R.E.M.- I Took Your Name (Live)
  • Grimes- We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)
  • Smashing Pumpkins- Marchin’ On
  • Sunflower Bean- Come For Me
  • The 1975- How To Draw / Petrichor
  • The Japanese House- Follow My Girl
  • Little Dragon- Lover Chanting
  • Chromatics- Camera
  • Robyn- Send To Robin Immediately
  • Kito and Broods- Creature Kind
  • The Decemberists- Traveling On
  • Arctic Monkeys- Anyways
  • Lana Del Rey- Mariners Apartment Complex
  • Boygenius- Bite The Hand
  • Soccer Mommy- Your Dog
  • Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4
  • David Bowie- Shining Star (Makin’ My Love) [2018]
  • Alice Merton- Funny Business
  • Bat For Lashes- Daniel
  • The xx- Basic Space
  • St. Vincent- Actor Out Of Work
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg- IRM
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Soft Shock
  • Fever Ray- When I Grow Up
  • The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart- Young Adult Friction
  • Washed Out- Feel It All Around
  • Röyksopp- The Girl And The Robot (feat. Robyn)
  • Annie- Songs Remind Me Of You
  • Grizzly Bear- Two Weeks
  • Wild Beasts- Hooting & Howling
  • Phoenix- 1901
  • Mew- Introducing Palace Players
  • Morrissey- Back On The Chain Gang
  • Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
  • Hatchie- Adored
  • Miya Folick- What We’ve Made
  • Methyl Ethel- Real Tight
  • Beach House- Alien
  • The 1975- Inside Your Mind
  • Christine and the Queens- Feel So Good
  • Chvrches- Heaven / Hell (Hansa Session)
  • R.E.M.- Try Not To Breathe (Live)

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.