New music including The 1975, Morrissey, Sharon Van Etten and Boygenius on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Robyn, Smashing Pumpkins and The Good, The Bad & The Queen on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took a spin in the time machine back to 1983 for a block of great tracks from some of the classic albums released that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 27, 2018
- R.E.M.- Tongue (Live)
- Morrissey- Back On The Chain Gang
- Hatchie- Adored
- Ladytron- The Island
- Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4
- Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
- Miya Folick- Baby Girl
- The 1975- I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
- Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
- The Good, The Bad & The Queen- The Great Fire
- The Japanese House- Follow My Girl
- Maggie Rogers- Light On
- Chvrches- Miracle (Hansa Session)
- Smashing Pumpkins- Knights Of Malta
- David Bowie- Beat Of Your Drum (2018)
- The Beths- You Wouldn’t Like Me
- Billy Bragg- A New England
- XTC- Love On A Farmboy’s Wages
- Echo & The Bunnymen- The Back Of Love
- U2- Two Hearts Beat As One
- Tears For Fears- Pale Shelter
- Talking Heads- Making Flippy Floppy
- Gang Of Four- Woman Town
- New Order- Your Silent Face
- David Bowie- Let’s Dance
- Bauhaus- She’s In Parties
- Cocteau Twins- Five Ten Fiftyfold
- The Creatures- Miss The Girl
- Eurythmics- Love Is A Stranger
- Luscious Jackson- Under Your Skin
- Chai- N.E.O.
- Miya Folick- Stock Image
- Christine and the Queens- Le G
- Robyn- Ever Again
- Holy Ghost!- Anxious
- The 1975- I Like America & America Likes Me
- Nilüfer Yanya- Heavyweight Champion Of The Year
- Beach House- Alien
- Boygenius- Ketchum ID
- R.E.M.- The Apologist (Live at Glastonbury 1999)
Download today’s episode to your computer