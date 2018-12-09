New music including The 1975, Morrissey, Sharon Van Etten and Boygenius on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Robyn, Smashing Pumpkins and The Good, The Bad & The Queen on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took a spin in the time machine back to 1983 for a block of great tracks from some of the classic albums released that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 27, 2018

  • R.E.M.- Tongue (Live)
  • Morrissey- Back On The Chain Gang
  • Hatchie- Adored
  • Ladytron- The Island
  • Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4
  • Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
  • Miya Folick- Baby Girl
  • The 1975- I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
  • Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
  • The Good, The Bad & The Queen- The Great Fire
  • The Japanese House- Follow My Girl
  • Maggie Rogers- Light On
  • Chvrches- Miracle (Hansa Session)
  • Smashing Pumpkins- Knights Of Malta
  • David Bowie- Beat Of Your Drum (2018)
  • The Beths- You Wouldn’t Like Me
  • Billy Bragg- A New England
  • XTC- Love On A Farmboy’s Wages
  • Echo & The Bunnymen- The Back Of Love
  • U2- Two Hearts Beat As One
  • Tears For Fears- Pale Shelter
  • Talking Heads- Making Flippy Floppy
  • Gang Of Four- Woman Town
  • New Order- Your Silent Face
  • David Bowie- Let’s Dance
  • Bauhaus- She’s In Parties
  • Cocteau Twins- Five Ten Fiftyfold
  • The Creatures- Miss The Girl
  • Eurythmics- Love Is A Stranger
  • Luscious Jackson- Under Your Skin
  • Chai- N.E.O.
  • Miya Folick- Stock Image
  • Christine and the Queens- Le G
  • Robyn- Ever Again
  • Holy Ghost!- Anxious
  • The 1975- I Like America & America Likes Me
  • Nilüfer Yanya- Heavyweight Champion Of The Year
  • Beach House- Alien
  • Boygenius- Ketchum ID
  • R.E.M.- The Apologist (Live at Glastonbury 1999)

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.