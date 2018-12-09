New music including The 1975, Morrissey, Sharon Van Etten and Boygenius on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Robyn, Smashing Pumpkins and The Good, The Bad & The Queen on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took a spin in the time machine back to 1983 for a block of great tracks from some of the classic albums released that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 27, 2018

R.E.M.- Tongue (Live)

Morrissey- Back On The Chain Gang

Hatchie- Adored

Ladytron- The Island

Sharon Van Etten- Jupiter 4

Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch

Miya Folick- Baby Girl

The 1975- I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer

The Good, The Bad & The Queen- The Great Fire

The Japanese House- Follow My Girl

Maggie Rogers- Light On

Chvrches- Miracle (Hansa Session)

Smashing Pumpkins- Knights Of Malta

David Bowie- Beat Of Your Drum (2018)

The Beths- You Wouldn’t Like Me

Billy Bragg- A New England

XTC- Love On A Farmboy’s Wages

Echo & The Bunnymen- The Back Of Love

U2- Two Hearts Beat As One

Tears For Fears- Pale Shelter

Talking Heads- Making Flippy Floppy

Gang Of Four- Woman Town

New Order- Your Silent Face

David Bowie- Let’s Dance

Bauhaus- She’s In Parties

Cocteau Twins- Five Ten Fiftyfold

The Creatures- Miss The Girl

Eurythmics- Love Is A Stranger

Luscious Jackson- Under Your Skin

Chai- N.E.O.

Miya Folick- Stock Image

Christine and the Queens- Le G

Robyn- Ever Again

Holy Ghost!- Anxious

The 1975- I Like America & America Likes Me

Nilüfer Yanya- Heavyweight Champion Of The Year

Beach House- Alien

Boygenius- Ketchum ID

R.E.M.- The Apologist (Live at Glastonbury 1999)

