New music including Smashing Pumpkins, The Japanese House, Methyl Ethel and Chvrches on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I dug deeper into recent releases from Miya Folick, The Good, The Bad & The Queen and Robyn on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the year 1996 for a block of mostly below-the-radar Modern Rock radio singles (and a few bigger hits!) Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 20, 2018
- R.E.M.- The Wake-Up Bomb (Live at Glastonbury 1999)
- Smashing Pumpkins- Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)
- Methyl Ethel- Real Tight
- Miya Folick- Freak Out
- The Japanese House- Follow My Girl
- Chvrches- Get Out (Hansa Session)
- St. Vincent- Savior (Piano Version)
- Lou Reed- Intro / Sweet Jane (Live)
- The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Lady Boston
- Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
- Coldplay- Bigger Stronger
- Coldplay- In My Place
- Coldplay- Lovers In Japan / Reign Of Love
- Robyn- Between The Lines
- Empress Of- I Got Love
- Georgia- Started Out
- Christine and the Queen- Bruce est dans le brouillard
- Grant Lee Buffalo- Homespun
- Screaming Trees- Sworn And Broken
- Sebadoh- Too Pure
- Sheryl Crow- If It Makes You Happy
- The Afghan Whigs- Faded
- Patti Rothberg- Inside
- Belle and Sebastian- Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying
- Cast- Alright
- Sleeper- Nice Guy Eddie
- Kristen Barry- Created
- Salt- Bluster
- Fluffy- Black Eye
- David Bowie- Bang Bang (2018)
- Thom Yorke- Has Ended
- Nilüfer Yanya- Heavyweight Champion Of The Year
- Maggie Rogers- Light On
- Hatchie- Adored
- Beach House- Alien
- Sunflower Bean- Come For Me
- Chai- Fried
- Kurt Vile- Mutinies
- R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (Live at Glastonbury 1999)
