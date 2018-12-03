New music including Smashing Pumpkins, The Japanese House, Methyl Ethel and Chvrches on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I dug deeper into recent releases from Miya Folick, The Good, The Bad & The Queen and Robyn on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the year 1996 for a block of mostly below-the-radar Modern Rock radio singles (and a few bigger hits!) Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 20, 2018

  • R.E.M.- The Wake-Up Bomb (Live at Glastonbury 1999)
  • Smashing Pumpkins- Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)
  • Methyl Ethel- Real Tight
  • Miya Folick- Freak Out
  • The Japanese House- Follow My Girl
  • Chvrches- Get Out (Hansa Session)
  • St. Vincent- Savior (Piano Version)
  • Lou Reed- Intro / Sweet Jane (Live)
  • The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Lady Boston
  • Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
  • Coldplay- Bigger Stronger
  • Coldplay- In My Place
  • Coldplay- Lovers In Japan / Reign Of Love
  • Robyn- Between The Lines
  • Empress Of- I Got Love
  • Georgia- Started Out
  • Christine and the Queen- Bruce est dans le brouillard
  • Grant Lee Buffalo- Homespun
  • Screaming Trees- Sworn And Broken
  • Sebadoh- Too Pure
  • Sheryl Crow- If It Makes You Happy
  • The Afghan Whigs- Faded
  • Patti Rothberg- Inside
  • Belle and Sebastian- Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying
  • Cast- Alright
  • Sleeper- Nice Guy Eddie
  • Kristen Barry- Created
  • Salt- Bluster
  • Fluffy- Black Eye
  • David Bowie- Bang Bang (2018)
  • Thom Yorke- Has Ended
  • Nilüfer Yanya- Heavyweight Champion Of The Year
  • Maggie Rogers- Light On
  • Hatchie- Adored
  • Beach House- Alien
  • Sunflower Bean- Come For Me
  • Chai- Fried
  • Kurt Vile- Mutinies
  • R.E.M.- What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (Live at Glastonbury 1999)

