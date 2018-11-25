New music including Panda Bear, Nilufer Yanya, Christine and the Queens and Sunflower Bean on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent standout releases from Robyn, Miya Folick and How To Dress Well on the show this week, while we took a spin back to 1993 during the retro alternative set for a block of songs from some of my favorite albums of that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 13, 2018
- R.E.M.- Lotus (Live at Glastonbury 1999)
- Panda Bear- Dolphin
- Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
- Nilüfer Yanya- Heavyweight Champion Of The Year
- Chai- Sayonara Complex
- Miya Folick- Leave The Party
- Sunflower Bean- Come For Me
- LCD Soundsystem- (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang (Live)
- Georgia- Started Out
- Holy Ghost!- Anxious
- Christine and the Queens- Le G
- Empress Of- All For Nothing
- Robyn- Baby Forgive Me
- Hatchie- Adored
- David Bowie- Day-In Day-Out (2018)
- Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
- Beach House- Alien
- Thom Yorke- Unmade
- The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Merrie Land
- U2- Dirty Day
- Smashing Pumpkins- Quiet
- Manic Street Preachers- Sleepflower
- The Afghan Whigs- Gentlemen
- Suede- Animal Nitrate
- Radiohead- Lurgee
- Velocity Girl- Crazy Town
- Björk- Venus As A Boy
- PJ Harvey- Rid Of Me
- Stereolab- Our Trinitone Blast
- Nirvana- Scentless Apprentice
- Swervedriver- For Seeking Heat
- Health and Youth Code- Innocence
- Matthew Dear- Duke Of Dens
- How To Dress Well- Humans Disguised As Animals | Nonkilling 1
- Kito and Broods- Creature Kind
- Lucy Dacus- Night Shift
- Phoebe Bridgers- Motion Sickness
- Julien Baker- Turn Out The Lights
- Boygenius- Salt In The Wound
- Maggie Rogers- Light On
- Kurt Vile- One Trick Ponies
- Peter Bjorn and John- One For The Team
- R.E.M.- So Fast, So Numb (Live at Glastonbury 1999)
