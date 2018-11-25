New music including Panda Bear, Nilufer Yanya, Christine and the Queens and Sunflower Bean on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent standout releases from Robyn, Miya Folick and How To Dress Well on the show this week, while we took a spin back to 1993 during the retro alternative set for a block of songs from some of my favorite albums of that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 13, 2018

R.E.M.- Lotus (Live at Glastonbury 1999)

Panda Bear- Dolphin

Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer

Nilüfer Yanya- Heavyweight Champion Of The Year

Chai- Sayonara Complex

Miya Folick- Leave The Party

Sunflower Bean- Come For Me

LCD Soundsystem- (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang (Live)

Georgia- Started Out

Holy Ghost!- Anxious

Christine and the Queens- Le G

Empress Of- All For Nothing

Robyn- Baby Forgive Me

Hatchie- Adored

David Bowie- Day-In Day-Out (2018)

Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid

Beach House- Alien

Thom Yorke- Unmade

The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Merrie Land

U2- Dirty Day

Smashing Pumpkins- Quiet

Manic Street Preachers- Sleepflower

The Afghan Whigs- Gentlemen

Suede- Animal Nitrate

Radiohead- Lurgee

Velocity Girl- Crazy Town

Björk- Venus As A Boy

PJ Harvey- Rid Of Me

Stereolab- Our Trinitone Blast

Nirvana- Scentless Apprentice

Swervedriver- For Seeking Heat

Health and Youth Code- Innocence

Matthew Dear- Duke Of Dens

How To Dress Well- Humans Disguised As Animals | Nonkilling 1

Kito and Broods- Creature Kind

Lucy Dacus- Night Shift

Phoebe Bridgers- Motion Sickness

Julien Baker- Turn Out The Lights

Boygenius- Salt In The Wound

Maggie Rogers- Light On

Kurt Vile- One Trick Ponies

Peter Bjorn and John- One For The Team

R.E.M.- So Fast, So Numb (Live at Glastonbury 1999)

