New music including LCD Soundsystem, Holy Ghost!, Hatchie and Georgia on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Chai, Miya Folick, The Beths and Robyn on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the early ’90s for a block of classic shoegaze and dreampop tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields November 6, 2018
- R.E.M.- Crush With Eyeliner (Live)
- LCD Soundsystem- (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang (Live)
- Holy Ghost!- Anxious
- Chai- Boyz Seco Men
- Hatchie- Adored
- Miya Folick- Cost Your Love
- Georgia- Started Out
- Sunflower Bean- Come For Me
- Death Valley Girls- Disaster (Is What We’re After)
- The Beths- Great No One
- Metric- Dressed To Suppress
- Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer
- The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Merrie Land
- Empress Of- I Don’t Even Smoke Weed
- Robyn- Because It’s In The Music
- Christine and the Queens- Make Some Sense
- Ringo Sheena- Gamble
- Mew- Comforting Sounds
- Beach House- Alien
- Curve- Ten Little Girls
- My Bloody Valentine- Sugar
- Ride- In A Different Place
- Chapterhouse- Mesmerise
- Cocteau Twins- Cherry-Coloured Funk
- Slowdive- 40 Days
- Lush- Superblast!
- Catherine Wheel- Pain
- Thom Yorke- Suspirium
- Boygenius- Souvenir
- Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
- Maggie Rogers- Light On
- U.S. Girls- Pearly Gates
- Lana Del Rey- Mariners Apartment Complex
- Peter Bjorn and John- Dark Ages
- Kurt Vile- Come Again
- The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Gun To The Head
- David Bowie- Glass Spider (2018)
- Foxing- Nearer My God
- Pale Waves- Eighteen
- R.E.M.- Undertow (Live)
