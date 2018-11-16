New music including Deerhunter, Jessica Pratt, The Good, the Bad and the Queen and Jade Bird on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Chai, The Beths, Kurt Vile and Matthew Dear on the show this week, while the retro alternative set took a spin in the time machine back to the UK of the mid-’90s for a block of classic Britpop tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 30, 2018

R.E.M.- I Don’t Sleep, I Dream (Live)

Deerhunter- Death In Midsummer

Miya Folick- Premonitions

Chai- Hi Hi Baby

Jessica Pratt- This Time Around

Julia Holter- Whether

St. Vincent- Masseduction (Piano Version)

Boygenius- Salt In The Wound

Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid

The Beths- Whatever

The Good, The Bad & The Queen- Merrie Land

Jade Bird- Uh Huh

David Bowie- Never Let Me Down (2018)

Peter Bjorn and John- Every Other Night

We Were Promised Jetpacks- It’s Thunder And It’s Lightning

Kurt Vile- Yeah Bones

Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch

Robyn- Human Being (feat. Zhala)

Christine and the Queens- Goya Soda

Kito and Broods- Creature Kind

Sleeper- Delicious

Elastica- 2:1

Lush- 500 (Shake Baby Shake)

Teenage Fanclub- Ain’t That Enough

Supergrass- Late In The Day

Manic Street Preachers- A Design For Life

Placebo- Come Home

Suede- The Wild Ones

Pulp- The Fear

Blur- Charmless Man

Oasis- The Masterplan

Cocteau Twins- Shallow The Halo

Thom Yorke- Unmade

Beach House- Alien

Death Valley Girls- (One Less Thing) Before I Die

Maggie Rogers- Light On

Empress Of- Everything To Me

Bob Moses- Back Down

Health- Body/Prison (feat. Perturbator)

Ladytron- The Island

Matthew Dear- Moving Man

Metric- Anticipate

R.E.M.- Strange Currencies (Live)

