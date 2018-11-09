New music including The Beths, Beach House, Chai and Ladytron on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent albums from Matthew Dear, Empress Of and Christine and the Queens on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the turn of the century for a block of the best songs from the year 2000. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 23, 2018

R.E.M.- Revolution (Live)

Chai- N.E.O.

Matthew Dear- Can You Rush Them

Health- Body/Prison (feat. Perturbator)

Empress Of- All For Nothing

Kito and Broods- Creature Kind

Ladytron- The Island

Maggie Rogers- Light On

Miya Folick- Stock Image

Christine and the Queens- The Stranger

David Bowie- Time Will Crawl (2018)

Thom Yorke- Has Ended

Julia Holter- Words I Heard

Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch

Kurt Vile- Check Baby

The Beths- Future Me Hates Me

Beach House- Alien

Primal Scream- Swastika Eyes (Jagz Kooner Mix)

Outkast- B.O.B.

Phoenix- Too Young

Gorillaz- Tomorrow Comes Today

Radiohead- Morning Bell

Coldplay- Yellow

The Cure- Maybe Someday

Oasis- Where Did It All Go Wrong?

Idlewild- Roseability

PJ Harvey- Good Fortune

Sleater-Kinney- All Hands On The Bad One

The 1975- It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)

Friendly Fires- Heaven Let Me In

Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole

Bob Moses- Selling Me Sympathy

Robyn- Honey

Pale Waves- There’s A Honey

Metric- Holding Out

Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid

St. Vincent- Young Lover (Piano Version)

Thom Yorke- Open Again

How To Dress Well- Vacant Boat

R.E.M.- Bang And Blame (Live)

