New music including The Beths, Beach House, Chai and Ladytron on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent albums from Matthew Dear, Empress Of and Christine and the Queens on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to the turn of the century for a block of the best songs from the year 2000. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 23, 2018
- R.E.M.- Revolution (Live)
- Chai- N.E.O.
- Matthew Dear- Can You Rush Them
- Health- Body/Prison (feat. Perturbator)
- Empress Of- All For Nothing
- Kito and Broods- Creature Kind
- Ladytron- The Island
- Maggie Rogers- Light On
- Miya Folick- Stock Image
- Christine and the Queens- The Stranger
- David Bowie- Time Will Crawl (2018)
- Thom Yorke- Has Ended
- Julia Holter- Words I Heard
- Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
- Kurt Vile- Check Baby
- The Beths- Future Me Hates Me
- Beach House- Alien
- Primal Scream- Swastika Eyes (Jagz Kooner Mix)
- Outkast- B.O.B.
- Phoenix- Too Young
- Gorillaz- Tomorrow Comes Today
- Radiohead- Morning Bell
- Coldplay- Yellow
- The Cure- Maybe Someday
- Oasis- Where Did It All Go Wrong?
- Idlewild- Roseability
- PJ Harvey- Good Fortune
- Sleater-Kinney- All Hands On The Bad One
- The 1975- It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)
- Friendly Fires- Heaven Let Me In
- Methyl Ethel- Scream Whole
- Bob Moses- Selling Me Sympathy
- Robyn- Honey
- Pale Waves- There’s A Honey
- Metric- Holding Out
- Sharon Van Etten- Comeback Kid
- St. Vincent- Young Lover (Piano Version)
- Thom Yorke- Open Again
- How To Dress Well- Vacant Boat
- R.E.M.- Bang And Blame (Live)
