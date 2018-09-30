New music including Lana Del Rey, Health, Clairo and Bob Moses on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore new releases from Pale Waves, Low, Death Cab For Cutie and Interpol on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to some of my favorite records from the year 2003. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields September 18, 2018

R.E.M.- Radio Free Europe (Live)

Health and Soccer Mommy- Mass Grave

Bob Moses- Back Down

Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink

Clairo- Heaven

The 1975- Sincerity Is Scary

Pale Waves- Came In Close

Lana Del Rey- Mariners Apartment Complex

Julia Holter- I Shall Love 2

Low- Rome (Always In The Dark)

Thom Yorke- Suspirium

How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | The Hunger

Sylvan Esso- Funeral Singers (feat. Collections Of Colonies Of Bees)

Cat Power- Stay

Boygenius- Stay Down

Mitski- Pink In The Night

Metric- Die Happy

Maggie Rogers- Give A Little

Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter

Yves Tumor- Lifetime

Empress Of- When I’m With Him

Broods- Eyes A Mess

Broadcast- Pendulum

M83- America

Radiohead- Myxomatosis

Placebo- The Bitter End

British Sea Power- Remember Me

The Kills- Fried My Little Brains

Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Y Control

David Bowie- Fall Dog Bombs The Moon

The Sleepy Jackson- Come To This

The Stills- Lola Stars And Stripes

Mew- Comforting Sounds

Kurt Vile- Bassackwards

Death Cab For Cutie- You Moved Away

Foxing- Lambert

Matthew Dear- Horses (feat. Tegan and Sara)

Pale Waves- Drive

Death From Above 1979- Keep It Real Dumb

Interpol- Stay In Touch

Wild Nothing- Canyon On Fire

R.E.M.- Losing My Religion (Live)

