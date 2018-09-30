New music including Lana Del Rey, Health, Clairo and Bob Moses on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore new releases from Pale Waves, Low, Death Cab For Cutie and Interpol on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to some of my favorite records from the year 2003. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields September 18, 2018
- R.E.M.- Radio Free Europe (Live)
- Health and Soccer Mommy- Mass Grave
- Bob Moses- Back Down
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink
- Clairo- Heaven
- The 1975- Sincerity Is Scary
- Pale Waves- Came In Close
- Lana Del Rey- Mariners Apartment Complex
- Julia Holter- I Shall Love 2
- Low- Rome (Always In The Dark)
- Thom Yorke- Suspirium
- How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | The Hunger
- Sylvan Esso- Funeral Singers (feat. Collections Of Colonies Of Bees)
- Cat Power- Stay
- Boygenius- Stay Down
- Mitski- Pink In The Night
- Metric- Die Happy
- Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
- Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter
- Yves Tumor- Lifetime
- Empress Of- When I’m With Him
- Broods- Eyes A Mess
- Broadcast- Pendulum
- M83- America
- Radiohead- Myxomatosis
- Placebo- The Bitter End
- British Sea Power- Remember Me
- The Kills- Fried My Little Brains
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs- Y Control
- David Bowie- Fall Dog Bombs The Moon
- The Sleepy Jackson- Come To This
- The Stills- Lola Stars And Stripes
- Mew- Comforting Sounds
- Kurt Vile- Bassackwards
- Death Cab For Cutie- You Moved Away
- Foxing- Lambert
- Matthew Dear- Horses (feat. Tegan and Sara)
- Pale Waves- Drive
- Death From Above 1979- Keep It Real Dumb
- Interpol- Stay In Touch
- Wild Nothing- Canyon On Fire
- R.E.M.- Losing My Religion (Live)
Download today’s episode to your computer