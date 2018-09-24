New music including Julia Holter, Sylvan Esso, Yves Tumor and Cloud Nothings on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Low, Interpol, Death Cab For Cutie and Foxing on the show this week, while the retro alternative set marked the 30th anniversary of the first Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in 1988 with a block composed solely of songs that appeared on the list that debut week. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields September 11, 2018
- R.E.M.- Laughing
- Julia Holter- I Shall Love 2
- Sylvan Esso- Funeral Singers (feat. Collections Of Colonies Of Bees)
- How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | Hunger
- Kurt Vile- Bassackwards
- Big Red Machine- Lyla
- Boygenius- Bite The Hand
- Yves Tumor- Noid
- Low- Dancing And Blood
- Thom Yorke- Suspirium
- Cloud Nothings- The Echo Of The World
- Death From Above 1979- Keep It Real Dumb
- Interpol- Flight Of Fancy
- Metric- Now Or Never Now
- Alice Merton- Why So Serious
- Pale Waves- Eighteen
- Robyn- Missing U
- Empress Of- When I’m With Him
- Crowded House- Better Be Home Soon
- INXS- Never Tear Us Apart
- The Bible- Crystal Palace
- Erasure- Chains Of Love
- Ranking Roger- So Excited
- Shona Laing- (Glad I’m Not) A Kennedy
- Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians- What I Am
- In Tua Nua- All I Wanted
- The Icicle Works- High Time
- Patti Smith- Up There Down There
- The House Of Love- Christine
- 10,000 Maniacs- What’s The Matter Here
- The Psychedelic Furs- All That Money Wants
- The Primitives- Crash
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Peek-A-Boo
- Clairo- 4Ever
- The 1975- TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
- Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
- Death Cab For Cutie- When We Drive
- Foxing- Crown Candy
- Mitski- Washing Machine Heart
- Wild Nothing- The Closest Thing To Living
- Broods- Eyes A Mess
- Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter
- Alice Glass- Mine
- R.E.M.- Leaving New York
