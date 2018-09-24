New music including Julia Holter, Sylvan Esso, Yves Tumor and Cloud Nothings on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Low, Interpol, Death Cab For Cutie and Foxing on the show this week, while the retro alternative set marked the 30th anniversary of the first Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in 1988 with a block composed solely of songs that appeared on the list that debut week. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields September 11, 2018

R.E.M.- Laughing

Julia Holter- I Shall Love 2

Sylvan Esso- Funeral Singers (feat. Collections Of Colonies Of Bees)

How To Dress Well- Nonkilling 6 | Hunger

Kurt Vile- Bassackwards

Big Red Machine- Lyla

Boygenius- Bite The Hand

Yves Tumor- Noid

Low- Dancing And Blood

Thom Yorke- Suspirium

Cloud Nothings- The Echo Of The World

Death From Above 1979- Keep It Real Dumb

Interpol- Flight Of Fancy

Metric- Now Or Never Now

Alice Merton- Why So Serious

Pale Waves- Eighteen

Robyn- Missing U

Empress Of- When I’m With Him

Crowded House- Better Be Home Soon

INXS- Never Tear Us Apart

The Bible- Crystal Palace

Erasure- Chains Of Love

Ranking Roger- So Excited

Shona Laing- (Glad I’m Not) A Kennedy

Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians- What I Am

In Tua Nua- All I Wanted

The Icicle Works- High Time

Patti Smith- Up There Down There

The House Of Love- Christine

10,000 Maniacs- What’s The Matter Here

The Psychedelic Furs- All That Money Wants

The Primitives- Crash

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Peek-A-Boo

Clairo- 4Ever

The 1975- TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

Maggie Rogers- Give A Little

Death Cab For Cutie- When We Drive

Foxing- Crown Candy

Mitski- Washing Machine Heart

Wild Nothing- The Closest Thing To Living

Broods- Eyes A Mess

Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter

Alice Glass- Mine

R.E.M.- Leaving New York

