New music including Kurt Vile, Foxing, Low and Broods on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I explored more music from recent releases by Mitski, Death Cab For Cutie and Wild Nothing on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on college radio hits and standout albums from the year 1988. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields August 21, 2018
- R.E.M.- Harborcoat (Live at the Olympia)
- Foxing- Nearer My God
- Mitski- Why Didn’t You Stop Me?
- Low- Disarray
- Pale Waves- Black
- Broods- Peach
- Christine and the Queens- 5 Dollars
- Kurt Vile- Loading Zones
- Death Cab For Cutie- Your Hurricane
- Wild Nothing- Oscillation
- Cat Power- Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)
- Snail Mail- Heat Wave
- Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
- The 1975- TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
- Interpol- Number 10
- David Bowie- Zeroes (2018) [Radio Edit]
- Robyn- Missing U
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink
- Chvrches- Out Of My Head (feat. Wednesday Campanella)
- U2- God Pt. II
- Jane’s Addiction- Mountain Song
- Morrissey- Alsatian Cousin
- Leonard Cohen- First We Take Manhattan
- Sonic Youth- Silver Rocket
- The House Of Love- Christine
- The Sugarcubes- Coldsweat
- Cocteau Twins- The Itchy Glowbo Blow
- Enya- Orinoco Flow
- Talk Talk- Desire
- My Bloody Valentine- Feed Me With Your Kiss
- Ministry- The Land Of Rape And Honey
- Public Enemy- Rebel Without A Pause
- Pixies- Cactus
- Boygenius- Bite The Hand
- Matthew Dear- Bunny’s Dream
- The Juan MacLean- What Do You Feel Free About?
- Mitski- A Pearl
- Cuco and Clairo- Drown
- Foxing- Gameshark
- Metric- Dressed To Suppress
- Pale Waves- Eighteen
- R.E.M.- Endgame
