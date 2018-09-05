New music including Kurt Vile, Foxing, Low and Broods on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I explored more music from recent releases by Mitski, Death Cab For Cutie and Wild Nothing on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on college radio hits and standout albums from the year 1988. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- Harborcoat (Live at the Olympia)

Foxing- Nearer My God

Mitski- Why Didn’t You Stop Me?

Low- Disarray

Pale Waves- Black

Broods- Peach

Christine and the Queens- 5 Dollars

Kurt Vile- Loading Zones

Death Cab For Cutie- Your Hurricane

Wild Nothing- Oscillation

Cat Power- Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)

Snail Mail- Heat Wave

Maggie Rogers- Give A Little

The 1975- TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

Interpol- Number 10

David Bowie- Zeroes (2018) [Radio Edit]

Robyn- Missing U

Let’s Eat Grandma- Hot Pink

Chvrches- Out Of My Head (feat. Wednesday Campanella)

U2- God Pt. II

Jane’s Addiction- Mountain Song

Morrissey- Alsatian Cousin

Leonard Cohen- First We Take Manhattan

Sonic Youth- Silver Rocket

The House Of Love- Christine

The Sugarcubes- Coldsweat

Cocteau Twins- The Itchy Glowbo Blow

Enya- Orinoco Flow

Talk Talk- Desire

My Bloody Valentine- Feed Me With Your Kiss

Ministry- The Land Of Rape And Honey

Public Enemy- Rebel Without A Pause

Pixies- Cactus

Boygenius- Bite The Hand

Matthew Dear- Bunny’s Dream

The Juan MacLean- What Do You Feel Free About?

Mitski- A Pearl

Cuco and Clairo- Drown

Foxing- Gameshark

Metric- Dressed To Suppress

Pale Waves- Eighteen

R.E.M.- Endgame

