New music including Robyn, Matthew Dear, How To Dress Well and Dirty Projectors on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore recent releases from Wild Nothing, Gorillaz and Death Cab For Cutie on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to some of the standout albums of 2004. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields August 9, 2018
- R.E.M.- Bang And Blame
- Robyn- Missing U
- Carly Rae Jepsen- Cut To The Feeling
- Pale Waves- Eighteen
- Death Cab For Cutie- Autumn Love
- Wild Nothing- Shallow Water
- Interpol- Number 10
- Maggie Rogers- Give A Little
- Kacey Musgraves- High Horse
- Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter
- Matthew Dear- Bunny’s Dream
- The Juan MacLean- What Do You Feel Free About?
- Röyksopp- You Don’t Have A Clue
- Chvrches- Out Of My Head (feat. Wednesday Campanella)
- Cuco and Clairo- Drown
- Chromatics- Blue Girl
- Franz Ferdinand- Darts Of Pleasure
- Morrissey- First Of The Gang To Die
- Arcade Fire- Neighborhood #2 (Laika)
- Wilco- At Least That’s What You Said
- PJ Harvey- The Letter
- The Veils- Lavinia
- John Frusciante- Omission
- U2- Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own
- The Killers- Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine
- Merchandise- Lonesome Sound
- Radiohead- Decks Dark
- Susanne Sundfør- White Foxes
- How To Dress Well- The Anteroom
- Matthew Dear- Echo
- Mitski- Two Slow Dancers
- David Bowie- Zeroes (2018) [Radio Edit]
- Gorillaz- Idaho
- Dirty Projectors- Right Now (feat. Syd)
- Pale Waves- There’s A Honey
- The 1975- Love It If We Made It
- Metric- Dressed To Suppress
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Falling Into Me
- Death Cab For Cutie- I Dreamt We Spoke Again
- Beach House- Girl Of The Year
- R.E.M.- All The Right Friends
Download today’s episode to your computer