New music including Robyn, Matthew Dear, How To Dress Well and Dirty Projectors on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore recent releases from Wild Nothing, Gorillaz and Death Cab For Cutie on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to some of the standout albums of 2004. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields August 9, 2018

R.E.M.- Bang And Blame

Robyn- Missing U

Carly Rae Jepsen- Cut To The Feeling

Pale Waves- Eighteen

Death Cab For Cutie- Autumn Love

Wild Nothing- Shallow Water

Interpol- Number 10

Maggie Rogers- Give A Little

Kacey Musgraves- High Horse

Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter

Matthew Dear- Bunny’s Dream

The Juan MacLean- What Do You Feel Free About?

Röyksopp- You Don’t Have A Clue

Chvrches- Out Of My Head (feat. Wednesday Campanella)

Cuco and Clairo- Drown

Chromatics- Blue Girl

Franz Ferdinand- Darts Of Pleasure

Morrissey- First Of The Gang To Die

Arcade Fire- Neighborhood #2 (Laika)

Wilco- At Least That’s What You Said

PJ Harvey- The Letter

The Veils- Lavinia

John Frusciante- Omission

U2- Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own

The Killers- Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

Merchandise- Lonesome Sound

Radiohead- Decks Dark

Susanne Sundfør- White Foxes

How To Dress Well- The Anteroom

Matthew Dear- Echo

Mitski- Two Slow Dancers

David Bowie- Zeroes (2018) [Radio Edit]

Gorillaz- Idaho

Dirty Projectors- Right Now (feat. Syd)

Pale Waves- There’s A Honey

The 1975- Love It If We Made It

Metric- Dressed To Suppress

Let’s Eat Grandma- Falling Into Me

Death Cab For Cutie- I Dreamt We Spoke Again

Beach House- Girl Of The Year

R.E.M.- All The Right Friends

