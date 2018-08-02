New music including Christine and the Queens, Jungle, Gang Gang Dance and U2 on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I further explored recent releases from Flasher, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Sophie on the show this week, while the retro alternative set delved into the rich career of Trent Reznor, both in Nine Inch Nails and in his other collaborations, based off Loudwire’s recent list of Reznor’s 50 greatest songs. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- The Lifting

Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter

U2- Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way (Beck Remix)

Jungle- Happy Man

Jealous Of The Birds- Russian Doll

Mitski- Nobody

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Bellarine

Flasher- Sun Come And Golden

Underworld and Iggy Pop- Get Your Shirt

Let’s Eat Grandma- Donnie Darko

Alice Glass- Mine

Radiohead- Blow Out

Radiohead- Spectre

Beach House- Lemon Glow

Sunny Day Real Estate- Seven

Nine Inch Nails- Shit Mirror

1,000 Homo DJs- Supernaut (Trent Vocals)

Marilyn Manson- Tourniquet

Nine Inch Nails- We’re In This Together

David Bowie- The Heart’s Filthy Lesson (Trent Reznor Alternative Mix)

How To Destroy Angels- How Long?

Nine Inch Nails- Ringfinger

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and Karen O- Immigrant Song

Nine Inch Nails- Reptile

Chromatics- Blue Girl

Chvrches- Really Gone

Gang Gang Dance- Salve On The Sorrow

Bob Moses- Heaven Only Knows

Sophie- Ponyboy

Trevor Powers- Ache

Poe- Hey Pretty

Meg Myers- Jealous Sea

Florence + The Machine- South London Forever

Interpol- The Rover

The 1975- Give Yourself A Try

Jealous Of The Birds- Plastic Skeletons

Snail Mail- Anytime

Arctic Monkeys- Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Lykke Li- Better Alone

Yuno- Amber

Gorillaz- Magic City

R.E.M.- Dream (All I Have To Do) [Acoustic]

