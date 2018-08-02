New music including Christine and the Queens, Jungle, Gang Gang Dance and U2 on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I further explored recent releases from Flasher, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Sophie on the show this week, while the retro alternative set delved into the rich career of Trent Reznor, both in Nine Inch Nails and in his other collaborations, based off Loudwire’s recent list of Reznor’s 50 greatest songs. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 10, 2018
- R.E.M.- The Lifting
- Christine and the Queens- Doesn’t Matter
- U2- Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way (Beck Remix)
- Jungle- Happy Man
- Jealous Of The Birds- Russian Doll
- Mitski- Nobody
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Bellarine
- Flasher- Sun Come And Golden
- Underworld and Iggy Pop- Get Your Shirt
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Donnie Darko
- Alice Glass- Mine
- Radiohead- Blow Out
- Radiohead- Spectre
- Beach House- Lemon Glow
- Sunny Day Real Estate- Seven
- Nine Inch Nails- Shit Mirror
- 1,000 Homo DJs- Supernaut (Trent Vocals)
- Marilyn Manson- Tourniquet
- Nine Inch Nails- We’re In This Together
- David Bowie- The Heart’s Filthy Lesson (Trent Reznor Alternative Mix)
- How To Destroy Angels- How Long?
- Nine Inch Nails- Ringfinger
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and Karen O- Immigrant Song
- Nine Inch Nails- Reptile
- Chromatics- Blue Girl
- Chvrches- Really Gone
- Gang Gang Dance- Salve On The Sorrow
- Bob Moses- Heaven Only Knows
- Sophie- Ponyboy
- Trevor Powers- Ache
- Poe- Hey Pretty
- Meg Myers- Jealous Sea
- Florence + The Machine- South London Forever
- Interpol- The Rover
- The 1975- Give Yourself A Try
- Jealous Of The Birds- Plastic Skeletons
- Snail Mail- Anytime
- Arctic Monkeys- Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
- Lykke Li- Better Alone
- Yuno- Amber
- Gorillaz- Magic City
- R.E.M.- Dream (All I Have To Do) [Acoustic]
