New music including Jealous Of The Birds, Let’s Eat Grandma, Florence and The Machine and Gorillaz on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to dip into recent releases from Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Flasher and Snail Mail on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to some of the standout modern rock and college radio hits of the year 1995. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields July 3, 2018

R.E.M.- Sitting Still

Jealous Of The Birds- Plastic Skeletons

Mitski- Nobody

St. Vincent- Fast Slow Disco

Let’s Eat Grandma- Snakes & Ladders

Alice Glass- Mine

Chromatics- Blue Girl

Sheryl Crow- Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You (feat. Annie Clark)

Florence + The Machine- Patricia

Beach House- Woo

The 1975- Give Yourself A Try

Interpol- The Rover

Death Cab For Cutie- Gold Rush

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- How Long?

Flasher- Skim Milk

Courtney Barnett- Help Your Self

Dum Dum Girls- Lost Boys And Girls Club

Snail Mail- Deep Sea

Soccer Mommy- Skin

The Afghan Whigs- My Enemy

Radiohead- Bones

U2- Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me

Smashing Pumpkins- Bodies

Pavement- Father To A Sister Of A Thought

Guided By Voices- Game Of Pricks

The Verve- This Is Music

Morrissey- The Boy Racer

Blur- Country House

Chvrches- Graffiti

Yuno- So Slow

Sophie- Immaterial

Bob Moses- Heaven Only Knows

Gorillaz- Tranz

Gang Gang Dance- Snake Dub

Arctic Monkeys- The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip

Father John Misty- Hangout At The Gallows

Wild Nothing- Letting Go

Meg Myers- Jealous Sea

Trevor Powers- Ache

Nine Inch Nails- Over And Out

Underworld and Iggy Pop- I’ll See Big

R.E.M.- Sad Professor (Unplugged 2001)

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”