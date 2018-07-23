New music including Jealous Of The Birds, Let’s Eat Grandma, Florence and The Machine and Gorillaz on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to dip into recent releases from Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Flasher and Snail Mail on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to some of the standout modern rock and college radio hits of the year 1995. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields July 3, 2018
- R.E.M.- Sitting Still
- Jealous Of The Birds- Plastic Skeletons
- Mitski- Nobody
- St. Vincent- Fast Slow Disco
- Let’s Eat Grandma- Snakes & Ladders
- Alice Glass- Mine
- Chromatics- Blue Girl
- Sheryl Crow- Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You (feat. Annie Clark)
- Florence + The Machine- Patricia
- Beach House- Woo
- The 1975- Give Yourself A Try
- Interpol- The Rover
- Death Cab For Cutie- Gold Rush
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- How Long?
- Flasher- Skim Milk
- Courtney Barnett- Help Your Self
- Dum Dum Girls- Lost Boys And Girls Club
- Snail Mail- Deep Sea
- Soccer Mommy- Skin
- The Afghan Whigs- My Enemy
- Radiohead- Bones
- U2- Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me
- Smashing Pumpkins- Bodies
- Pavement- Father To A Sister Of A Thought
- Guided By Voices- Game Of Pricks
- The Verve- This Is Music
- Morrissey- The Boy Racer
- Blur- Country House
- Chvrches- Graffiti
- Yuno- So Slow
- Sophie- Immaterial
- Bob Moses- Heaven Only Knows
- Gorillaz- Tranz
- Gang Gang Dance- Snake Dub
- Arctic Monkeys- The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip
- Father John Misty- Hangout At The Gallows
- Wild Nothing- Letting Go
- Meg Myers- Jealous Sea
- Trevor Powers- Ache
- Nine Inch Nails- Over And Out
- Underworld and Iggy Pop- I’ll See Big
- R.E.M.- Sad Professor (Unplugged 2001)
Download today’s episode to your computer