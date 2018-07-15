New music including Bob Moses, Sheryl Crow, Yuno and Trevor Powers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore recent releases from Nine Inch Nails and Let’s Eat Grandma on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to some of the standout albums of 1997. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields June 26, 2018

R.E.M. and Natalie Merchant- Photograph

Sheryl Crow- Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You (feat. Annie Clark)

St. Vincent- Fast Slow Disco

Bob Moses- Heaven Only Knows

Underworld and Iggy Pop- I’ll See Big

Nine Inch Nails- Ahead Of Ourselves

Let’s Eat Grandma- I Will Be Waiting For You

Gang Gang Dance- Kazuashita

Gorillaz- Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle)

Yuno- No Going Back

Chromatics- Blue Girl

Alice Glass- Mine

Sophie- Is It Cold In The Water?

Mitski- Nobody

Beach House- Drunk In L.A.

Maggie Rogers- Fallingwater

The 1975- Give Yourself A Try

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Exclusive Grave

Flasher- Material

U2- Please

Depeche Mode- Useless

David Bowie- Telling Lies

Blur- Death Of A Party

Radiohead- Subterranean Homesick Alien

Portishead- All Mine

Matthew Sweet- Where You Get Love

INXS- Elegantly Wasted

That Dog- Never Say Never

Third Eye Blind- Jumper

Oasis- Don’t Go Away

Arctic Monkeys- She Looks Like Fun

Interpol- The Rover

Lykke Li- Jaguars In The Air

Trevor Powers- Ache

Wild Nothing- Letting Go

Pale Waves- Kiss

Chvrches- God’s Plan

Amy Shark- I Said Hi

Hatchie- Try

Father John Misty- The Palace

Snail Mail- Full Control

Death Cab For Cutie- Gold Rush

Courtney Barnett- Charity

Parquet Courts- Tenderness

R.E.M.- It Happened Today

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”