New music including Bob Moses, Sheryl Crow, Yuno and Trevor Powers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued to explore recent releases from Nine Inch Nails and Let’s Eat Grandma on the show this week, while the retro alternative set looked back to some of the standout albums of 1997. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields June 26, 2018
- R.E.M. and Natalie Merchant- Photograph
- Sheryl Crow- Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You (feat. Annie Clark)
- St. Vincent- Fast Slow Disco
- Bob Moses- Heaven Only Knows
- Underworld and Iggy Pop- I’ll See Big
- Nine Inch Nails- Ahead Of Ourselves
- Let’s Eat Grandma- I Will Be Waiting For You
- Gang Gang Dance- Kazuashita
- Gorillaz- Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle)
- Yuno- No Going Back
- Chromatics- Blue Girl
- Alice Glass- Mine
- Sophie- Is It Cold In The Water?
- Mitski- Nobody
- Beach House- Drunk In L.A.
- Maggie Rogers- Fallingwater
- The 1975- Give Yourself A Try
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Exclusive Grave
- Flasher- Material
- U2- Please
- Depeche Mode- Useless
- David Bowie- Telling Lies
- Blur- Death Of A Party
- Radiohead- Subterranean Homesick Alien
- Portishead- All Mine
- Matthew Sweet- Where You Get Love
- INXS- Elegantly Wasted
- That Dog- Never Say Never
- Third Eye Blind- Jumper
- Oasis- Don’t Go Away
- Arctic Monkeys- She Looks Like Fun
- Interpol- The Rover
- Lykke Li- Jaguars In The Air
- Trevor Powers- Ache
- Wild Nothing- Letting Go
- Pale Waves- Kiss
- Chvrches- God’s Plan
- Amy Shark- I Said Hi
- Hatchie- Try
- Father John Misty- The Palace
- Snail Mail- Full Control
- Death Cab For Cutie- Gold Rush
- Courtney Barnett- Charity
- Parquet Courts- Tenderness
- R.E.M.- It Happened Today
