New music including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Belle and Sebastian, Wolf Parade and Liam Gallagher on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I aired new tracks from Alvvays, The Horrors and Ariel Pink on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of the classic alt-rock albums of 1994, along with another pair of Tom Petty tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 10, 2017

R.E.M.- Devil Rides Backwards (Demo)

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Holy Mountain

Liam Gallagher- Bold

Wolf Parade- You’re Dreaming

St. Vincent- Los Ageless

Kristin Kontrol- Concrete Love

Maggie Rogers- Split Stones

LCD Soundsystem- I Used To

The Horrors- Point Of No Reply

The National- Empire Line

First Aid Kit- It’s A Shame

Cults- I Took Your Picture

Alice Glass- Forgiveness

Banks- Underdog

Kimbra- Everybody Knows

Charlotte Gainsbourg- Deadly Valentine

Belle and Sebastian- I’ll Be Your Pilot

Alvvays- Not My Baby

The Raincoats- Fairytale In The Supermarket

Tom Petty- You Wreck Me

Pearl Jam- Better Man

Weezer- My Name Is Jonas

Nine Inch Nails- Heresy

Tori Amos- Pretty Good Year

Hole- Softer, Softest

Pavement- Range Life

Morrissey- Hold On To Your Friends

Stone Temple Pilots- Still Remains

Tom Petty- It’s Good To Be King

The War On Drugs- Strangest Thing

Grizzly Bear- Sky Took Hold

Queens Of The Stone Age- Fortress

Makthaverskan- Comfort

Wolf Alice- Formidable Cool

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Wide Eyes

Bully- Kills To Be Resistant

Death From Above 1979- Caught Up

Ariel Pink- Time To Meet Your God

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile- Continental Breakfast

Beck- Up All Night

Cut Copy- No Fixed Destination

U2- You’re The Best Thing About Me

R.E.M.- Mike’s Pop Song (Demo)

