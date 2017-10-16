New music including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Belle and Sebastian, Wolf Parade and Liam Gallagher on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I aired new tracks from Alvvays, The Horrors and Ariel Pink on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of the classic alt-rock albums of 1994, along with another pair of Tom Petty tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 10, 2017
- R.E.M.- Devil Rides Backwards (Demo)
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Holy Mountain
- Liam Gallagher- Bold
- Wolf Parade- You’re Dreaming
- St. Vincent- Los Ageless
- Kristin Kontrol- Concrete Love
- Maggie Rogers- Split Stones
- LCD Soundsystem- I Used To
- The Horrors- Point Of No Reply
- The National- Empire Line
- First Aid Kit- It’s A Shame
- Cults- I Took Your Picture
- Alice Glass- Forgiveness
- Banks- Underdog
- Kimbra- Everybody Knows
- Charlotte Gainsbourg- Deadly Valentine
- Belle and Sebastian- I’ll Be Your Pilot
- Alvvays- Not My Baby
- The Raincoats- Fairytale In The Supermarket
- Tom Petty- You Wreck Me
- Pearl Jam- Better Man
- Weezer- My Name Is Jonas
- Nine Inch Nails- Heresy
- Tori Amos- Pretty Good Year
- Hole- Softer, Softest
- Pavement- Range Life
- Morrissey- Hold On To Your Friends
- Stone Temple Pilots- Still Remains
- Tom Petty- It’s Good To Be King
- The War On Drugs- Strangest Thing
- Grizzly Bear- Sky Took Hold
- Queens Of The Stone Age- Fortress
- Makthaverskan- Comfort
- Wolf Alice- Formidable Cool
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Wide Eyes
- Bully- Kills To Be Resistant
- Death From Above 1979- Caught Up
- Ariel Pink- Time To Meet Your God
- Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile- Continental Breakfast
- Beck- Up All Night
- Cut Copy- No Fixed Destination
- U2- You’re The Best Thing About Me
- R.E.M.- Mike’s Pop Song (Demo)
Download today’s episode to your computer