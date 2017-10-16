New music including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Belle and Sebastian, Wolf Parade and Liam Gallagher on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I aired new tracks from Alvvays, The Horrors and Ariel Pink on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some of the classic alt-rock albums of 1994, along with another pair of Tom Petty tracks. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 10, 2017

  • R.E.M.- Devil Rides Backwards (Demo)
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Holy Mountain
  • Liam Gallagher- Bold
  • Wolf Parade- You’re Dreaming
  • St. Vincent- Los Ageless
  • Kristin Kontrol- Concrete Love
  • Maggie Rogers- Split Stones
  • LCD Soundsystem- I Used To
  • The Horrors- Point Of No Reply
  • The National- Empire Line
  • First Aid Kit- It’s A Shame
  • Cults- I Took Your Picture
  • Alice Glass- Forgiveness
  • Banks- Underdog
  • Kimbra- Everybody Knows
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg- Deadly Valentine
  • Belle and Sebastian- I’ll Be Your Pilot
  • Alvvays- Not My Baby
  • The Raincoats- Fairytale In The Supermarket
  • Tom Petty- You Wreck Me
  • Pearl Jam- Better Man
  • Weezer- My Name Is Jonas
  • Nine Inch Nails- Heresy
  • Tori Amos- Pretty Good Year
  • Hole- Softer, Softest
  • Pavement- Range Life
  • Morrissey- Hold On To Your Friends
  • Stone Temple Pilots- Still Remains
  • Tom Petty- It’s Good To Be King
  • The War On Drugs- Strangest Thing
  • Grizzly Bear- Sky Took Hold
  • Queens Of The Stone Age- Fortress
  • Makthaverskan- Comfort
  • Wolf Alice- Formidable Cool
  • Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever- Wide Eyes
  • Bully- Kills To Be Resistant
  • Death From Above 1979- Caught Up
  • Ariel Pink- Time To Meet Your God
  • Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile- Continental Breakfast
  • Beck- Up All Night
  • Cut Copy- No Fixed Destination
  • U2- You’re The Best Thing About Me
  • R.E.M.- Mike’s Pop Song (Demo)

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.