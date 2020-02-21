New music including The Strokes, Christine and the Queens, Sharon Van Etten and Jehnny Beth on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Destroyer and Georgia on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to 1981 for a block of excellent post-punk, New Wave, jangle-pop and more. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 11, 2020

R.E.M.- Gardening At Night

Christine and the Queens- People, I’ve Been Sad

Sharon Van Etten- Beaten Down

Jehnny Beth- Flower

The Strokes- At The Door

The Strokes- Under Cover Of Darkness

Blossoms- Sunday Was A Friend Of Mine

EOB- Shangri-La

Hayley Williams- Sudden Desire

Phantogram- Pedestal

Caroline Rose- Feel The Way I Want

Tame Impala- Lost In Yesterday

Caribou- Never Come Back

Grimes- 4ÆM

Moaning- Ego

Chromatics- Toy

Sorry- Right Round The Clock

Porridge Radio- Sweet

U.S. Girls- Overtime

Gang Of Four- Capital (It Fails Us Now)

New Order- Ceremony

U2- A Celebration

Tom Verlaine- Always

Wipers- Pushing The Extreme

The dB’s- Black And White

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Arabian Knights

The Cure- Charlotte Sometimes

Spandau Ballet- To Cut A Long Story Short

Simple Minds- Sweat In Bullet

Prince- Controversy

Smashing Pumpkins- We Only Come Out At Night

Orville Peck- Dead Of Night

Destroyer- The Man In Black’s Blues

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Blue Moon Rising

Pearl Jam- Dance Of The Clairvoyants

Best Coast- Different Light

Cherry Glazerr- Womb

Girl In Red- Kate’s Not Here

Soccer Mommy- Circle The Drain

Georgia- Ray Guns

Caroline Rose- Freak Like Me

Real Estate- Paper Cup (feat. Sylvan Esso)

The Flaming Lips- How Many Times

Waxahatchee- Fire

R.E.M.- First We Take Manhattan

