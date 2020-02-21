New music including The Strokes, Christine and the Queens, Sharon Van Etten and Jehnny Beth on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Destroyer and Georgia on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to 1981 for a block of excellent post-punk, New Wave, jangle-pop and more. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields February 11, 2020

  • R.E.M.- Gardening At Night
  • Christine and the Queens- People, I’ve Been Sad
  • Sharon Van Etten- Beaten Down
  • Jehnny Beth- Flower
  • The Strokes- At The Door
  • The Strokes- Under Cover Of Darkness
  • Blossoms- Sunday Was A Friend Of Mine
  • EOB- Shangri-La
  • Hayley Williams- Sudden Desire
  • Phantogram- Pedestal
  • Caroline Rose- Feel The Way I Want
  • Tame Impala- Lost In Yesterday
  • Caribou- Never Come Back
  • Grimes- 4ÆM
  • Moaning- Ego
  • Chromatics- Toy
  • Sorry- Right Round The Clock
  • Porridge Radio- Sweet
  • U.S. Girls- Overtime
  • Gang Of Four- Capital (It Fails Us Now)
  • New Order- Ceremony
  • U2- A Celebration
  • Tom Verlaine- Always
  • Wipers- Pushing The Extreme
  • The dB’s- Black And White
  • Siouxsie & The Banshees- Arabian Knights
  • The Cure- Charlotte Sometimes
  • Spandau Ballet- To Cut A Long Story Short
  • Simple Minds- Sweat In Bullet
  • Prince- Controversy
  • Smashing Pumpkins- We Only Come Out At Night
  • Orville Peck- Dead Of Night
  • Destroyer- The Man In Black’s Blues
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Blue Moon Rising
  • Pearl Jam- Dance Of The Clairvoyants
  • Best Coast- Different Light
  • Cherry Glazerr- Womb
  • Girl In Red- Kate’s Not Here
  • Soccer Mommy- Circle The Drain
  • Georgia- Ray Guns
  • Caroline Rose- Freak Like Me
  • Real Estate- Paper Cup (feat. Sylvan Esso)
  • The Flaming Lips- How Many Times
  • Waxahatchee- Fire
  • R.E.M.- First We Take Manhattan

