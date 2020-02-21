New music including The Strokes, Christine and the Queens, Sharon Van Etten and Jehnny Beth on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Destroyer and Georgia on the show this week, while the retro alternative set traveled back to 1981 for a block of excellent post-punk, New Wave, jangle-pop and more. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- R.E.M.- Gardening At Night
- Christine and the Queens- People, I’ve Been Sad
- Sharon Van Etten- Beaten Down
- Jehnny Beth- Flower
- The Strokes- At The Door
- The Strokes- Under Cover Of Darkness
- Blossoms- Sunday Was A Friend Of Mine
- EOB- Shangri-La
- Hayley Williams- Sudden Desire
- Phantogram- Pedestal
- Caroline Rose- Feel The Way I Want
- Tame Impala- Lost In Yesterday
- Caribou- Never Come Back
- Grimes- 4ÆM
- Moaning- Ego
- Chromatics- Toy
- Sorry- Right Round The Clock
- Porridge Radio- Sweet
- U.S. Girls- Overtime
- Gang Of Four- Capital (It Fails Us Now)
- New Order- Ceremony
- U2- A Celebration
- Tom Verlaine- Always
- Wipers- Pushing The Extreme
- The dB’s- Black And White
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Arabian Knights
- The Cure- Charlotte Sometimes
- Spandau Ballet- To Cut A Long Story Short
- Simple Minds- Sweat In Bullet
- Prince- Controversy
- Smashing Pumpkins- We Only Come Out At Night
- Orville Peck- Dead Of Night
- Destroyer- The Man In Black’s Blues
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds- Blue Moon Rising
- Pearl Jam- Dance Of The Clairvoyants
- Best Coast- Different Light
- Cherry Glazerr- Womb
- Girl In Red- Kate’s Not Here
- Soccer Mommy- Circle The Drain
- Georgia- Ray Guns
- Caroline Rose- Freak Like Me
- Real Estate- Paper Cup (feat. Sylvan Esso)
- The Flaming Lips- How Many Times
- Waxahatchee- Fire
- R.E.M.- First We Take Manhattan
