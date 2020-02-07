New music including Pearl Jam, Hayley Williams, Sorry and Waxahatchee on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Beabadoobee and Mura Masa on the show this week, as well as selections from the great new soundtrack to the film “The Turning,” while the retro set explored the extremely specific category of 1992 UK alt-rock albums! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields January 28, 2020
- R.E.M.- I Believe
- Pearl Jam- Dance Of The Clairvoyants
- Hayley Williams- Simmer
- Moaning- Ego
- Chromatics- Toy
- Porches- Do U Wanna
- Mura Masa- Teenage Headache Dreams (feat. Wolf Alice)
- Sorry- Right Round The Clock
- U.S. Girls- Overtime
- Porridge Radio- Sweet
- Real Estate- Paper Cup (feat. Sylvan Esso)
- Waxahatchee- Fire
- The 1975- Me & You Together Song
- Beach House- 10 Mile Stereo
- Destroyer- Cue Synthesizer
- Tame Impala- Lost In Yesterday
- Alice Glass- Sleep It Off
- Warpaint- The Brakes
- Girl In Red- Kate’s Not Here
- Shakespears Sister- Stay
- Saint Etienne- Only Love Can Break Your Heart
- The Charlatans UK- Weirdo
- Suede- The Drowners
- Blur- Popscene
- Lush- Nothing Natural
- Ride- Twisterella
- Curve- Horror Head
- Catherine Wheel- Black Metallic
- Manic Street Preachers- Motorcycle Emptiness
- The Cure- A Letter To Elise
- Radiohead- Man Of War
- Mew- Chinaberry Tree
- Ringo Sheena- Okonomi De – As You Wish
- Sorry- More
- Soccer Mommy- Circle The Drain
- Beabadoobee- I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus
- Sam Fender- The Borders
- Best Coast- Everything Has Changed
- Caribou- You And I
- Georgia- 24 Hours
- Michael Stipe- Drive To The Ocean
