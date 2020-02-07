New music including Pearl Jam, Hayley Williams, Sorry and Waxahatchee on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Beabadoobee and Mura Masa on the show this week, as well as selections from the great new soundtrack to the film “The Turning,” while the retro set explored the extremely specific category of 1992 UK alt-rock albums! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

R.E.M.- I Believe

Pearl Jam- Dance Of The Clairvoyants

Hayley Williams- Simmer

Moaning- Ego

Chromatics- Toy

Porches- Do U Wanna

Mura Masa- Teenage Headache Dreams (feat. Wolf Alice)

Sorry- Right Round The Clock

U.S. Girls- Overtime

Porridge Radio- Sweet

Real Estate- Paper Cup (feat. Sylvan Esso)

Waxahatchee- Fire

The 1975- Me & You Together Song

Beach House- 10 Mile Stereo

Destroyer- Cue Synthesizer

Tame Impala- Lost In Yesterday

Alice Glass- Sleep It Off

Warpaint- The Brakes

Girl In Red- Kate’s Not Here

Shakespears Sister- Stay

Saint Etienne- Only Love Can Break Your Heart

The Charlatans UK- Weirdo

Suede- The Drowners

Blur- Popscene

Lush- Nothing Natural

Ride- Twisterella

Curve- Horror Head

Catherine Wheel- Black Metallic

Manic Street Preachers- Motorcycle Emptiness

The Cure- A Letter To Elise

Radiohead- Man Of War

Mew- Chinaberry Tree

Ringo Sheena- Okonomi De – As You Wish

Sorry- More

Soccer Mommy- Circle The Drain

Beabadoobee- I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus

Sam Fender- The Borders

Best Coast- Everything Has Changed

Caribou- You And I

Georgia- 24 Hours

Michael Stipe- Drive To The Ocean

