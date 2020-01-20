New music including U.S. Girls, Mura Masa, Morrissey and Wild Nothing on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Georgia, Alexandra Savior and Wolf Parade on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1982 for a survey of some of the great records from that year, along with a few interesting obscurities. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 14, 2020

  • R.E.M.- Auctioneer (Another Engine)
  • U.S. Girls- Overtime
  • Alexandra Savior- Crying All The Time
  • Destroyer- Cue Synthesizer
  • Georgia- The Thrill (feat. Maurice)
  • Mura Masa- Live Like We’re Dancing (feat. Georgia)
  • Grimes- 4ÆM
  • Beck- Uneventful Days (St. Vincent Remix)
  • Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings (A.G. Cook Remix)
  • Rosalía- A Palé (Gesaffelstein Remix)
  • Susanne Sundfør- When The Lord
  • FKA Twigs- Sad Day
  • Lawrence Rothman- SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide (feat. Pale Waves)
  • Tame Impala- Lost In Yesterday
  • Wild Nothing- Foyer
  • Coldplay- Church
  • Mura Masa- Teenage Headache Dreams (feat. Wolf Alice)
  • Wolf Alice- Don’t Delete The Kisses
  • DIIV- Horsehead
  • The Sugarcubes- Hit
  • The Dream Syndicate- Tell Me When It’s Over
  • Lou Reed- Heavenly Arms
  • Peter Gabriel- Lay Your Hands On Me
  • Kate Bush- Get Out Of My House
  • Siouxsie & The Banshees- Cascade
  • The Cure- A Strange Day
  • Gang Of Four- Call Me Up
  • Grace Jones- Nipple To The Bottle
  • Midnight Oil- Power And The Passion
  • Kim Wilde- Cambodia
  • Talk Talk- Candy
  • Split Enz- Dirty Creature
  • INXS- Don’t Change
  • Morrissey- Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?
  • Sam Fender- The Borders
  • Wolf Parade- Julia Take Your Man Home
  • Lana Del Rey- Young And Beautiful
  • Mura Masa- I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again (feat. Clairo)
  • Chromatics- You’re No Good
  • Georgia- Till I Own It
  • Soccer Mommy- Circle The Drain
  • Michael Stipe- Drive To The Ocean

Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.