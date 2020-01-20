New music including U.S. Girls, Mura Masa, Morrissey and Wild Nothing on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Georgia, Alexandra Savior and Wolf Parade on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1982 for a survey of some of the great records from that year, along with a few interesting obscurities. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 14, 2020

R.E.M.- Auctioneer (Another Engine)

U.S. Girls- Overtime

Alexandra Savior- Crying All The Time

Destroyer- Cue Synthesizer

Georgia- The Thrill (feat. Maurice)

Mura Masa- Live Like We’re Dancing (feat. Georgia)

Grimes- 4ÆM

Beck- Uneventful Days (St. Vincent Remix)

Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings (A.G. Cook Remix)

Rosalía- A Palé (Gesaffelstein Remix)

Susanne Sundfør- When The Lord

FKA Twigs- Sad Day

Lawrence Rothman- SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide (feat. Pale Waves)

Tame Impala- Lost In Yesterday

Wild Nothing- Foyer

Coldplay- Church

Mura Masa- Teenage Headache Dreams (feat. Wolf Alice)

Wolf Alice- Don’t Delete The Kisses

DIIV- Horsehead

The Sugarcubes- Hit

The Dream Syndicate- Tell Me When It’s Over

Lou Reed- Heavenly Arms

Peter Gabriel- Lay Your Hands On Me

Kate Bush- Get Out Of My House

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Cascade

The Cure- A Strange Day

Gang Of Four- Call Me Up

Grace Jones- Nipple To The Bottle

Midnight Oil- Power And The Passion

Kim Wilde- Cambodia

Talk Talk- Candy

Split Enz- Dirty Creature

INXS- Don’t Change

Morrissey- Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?

Sam Fender- The Borders

Wolf Parade- Julia Take Your Man Home

Lana Del Rey- Young And Beautiful

Mura Masa- I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again (feat. Clairo)

Chromatics- You’re No Good

Georgia- Till I Own It

Soccer Mommy- Circle The Drain

Michael Stipe- Drive To The Ocean

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”