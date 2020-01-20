New music including U.S. Girls, Mura Masa, Morrissey and Wild Nothing on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Georgia, Alexandra Savior and Wolf Parade on the show this week, while the retro alternative set ventured back to 1982 for a survey of some of the great records from that year, along with a few interesting obscurities. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields January 14, 2020
- R.E.M.- Auctioneer (Another Engine)
- U.S. Girls- Overtime
- Alexandra Savior- Crying All The Time
- Destroyer- Cue Synthesizer
- Georgia- The Thrill (feat. Maurice)
- Mura Masa- Live Like We’re Dancing (feat. Georgia)
- Grimes- 4ÆM
- Beck- Uneventful Days (St. Vincent Remix)
- Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings (A.G. Cook Remix)
- Rosalía- A Palé (Gesaffelstein Remix)
- Susanne Sundfør- When The Lord
- FKA Twigs- Sad Day
- Lawrence Rothman- SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide (feat. Pale Waves)
- Tame Impala- Lost In Yesterday
- Wild Nothing- Foyer
- Coldplay- Church
- Mura Masa- Teenage Headache Dreams (feat. Wolf Alice)
- Wolf Alice- Don’t Delete The Kisses
- DIIV- Horsehead
- The Sugarcubes- Hit
- The Dream Syndicate- Tell Me When It’s Over
- Lou Reed- Heavenly Arms
- Peter Gabriel- Lay Your Hands On Me
- Kate Bush- Get Out Of My House
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Cascade
- The Cure- A Strange Day
- Gang Of Four- Call Me Up
- Grace Jones- Nipple To The Bottle
- Midnight Oil- Power And The Passion
- Kim Wilde- Cambodia
- Talk Talk- Candy
- Split Enz- Dirty Creature
- INXS- Don’t Change
- Morrissey- Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?
- Sam Fender- The Borders
- Wolf Parade- Julia Take Your Man Home
- Lana Del Rey- Young And Beautiful
- Mura Masa- I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again (feat. Clairo)
- Chromatics- You’re No Good
- Georgia- Till I Own It
- Soccer Mommy- Circle The Drain
- Michael Stipe- Drive To The Ocean
