New music including Michael Stipe, Rosalia, Georgia and Coldplay on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Sam Fender and The New Pornographers on the show this week, while the retro alternative set went back to the year 2000 to celebrate a crop of great records marking their 20th anniversary this year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields January 7, 2020
- Michael Stipe- Drive To The Ocean
- Rosalía- A Palé (Gesaffelstein Remix)
- Alexandra Savior- Howl
- Bat For Lashes- Jasmine
- Grimes- 4ÆM
- FKA Twigs- Mary Magdalene
- Say Lou Lou- The Look Of Love
- EOB- Brasil
- Caribou- You And I
- Destroyer- Crimson Tide
- Dennis Wilson- Dreamer
- Gene Clark- Strength Of Strings
- Fleetwood Mac- What Makes You Think You’re The One
- Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
- Angel Olsen- Spring
- DIIV- Like Before You Were Born
- Radiohead- Optimistic
- PJ Harvey- This Is Love
- Doves- Rise
- Grandaddy- The Crystal Lake
- Smashing Pumpkins- The Sacred And Profane
- Ween- Stay Forever
- Badly Drawn Boy- Disillusion
- The Dandy Warhols- Godless
- Broadcast- Come On Let’s Go
- Clinic- Internal Wrangler
- Primal Scream- Exterminator
- Idlewild- Listen To What You’ve Got
- Number Girl- Sappukei
- Ringo Sheena- Identity
- Banks- Stroke
- Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
- Maggie Rogers- Love You For A Long Time
- Sam Fender- That Sound
- Wolf Parade- Forest Green
- Vampire Weekend- Bambina
- The New Pornographers- Higher Beams
- Beck- Chemical
- Coldplay- Daddy
- Georgia- 24 Hours
- R.E.M.- I Wanted To Be Wrong
