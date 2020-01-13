New music including Michael Stipe, Rosalia, Georgia and Coldplay on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Sam Fender and The New Pornographers on the show this week, while the retro alternative set went back to the year 2000 to celebrate a crop of great records marking their 20th anniversary this year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 7, 2020

Michael Stipe- Drive To The Ocean

Rosalía- A Palé (Gesaffelstein Remix)

Alexandra Savior- Howl

Bat For Lashes- Jasmine

Grimes- 4ÆM

FKA Twigs- Mary Magdalene

Say Lou Lou- The Look Of Love

EOB- Brasil

Caribou- You And I

Destroyer- Crimson Tide

Dennis Wilson- Dreamer

Gene Clark- Strength Of Strings

Fleetwood Mac- What Makes You Think You’re The One

Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch

Angel Olsen- Spring

DIIV- Like Before You Were Born

Radiohead- Optimistic

PJ Harvey- This Is Love

Doves- Rise

Grandaddy- The Crystal Lake

Smashing Pumpkins- The Sacred And Profane

Ween- Stay Forever

Badly Drawn Boy- Disillusion

The Dandy Warhols- Godless

Broadcast- Come On Let’s Go

Clinic- Internal Wrangler

Primal Scream- Exterminator

Idlewild- Listen To What You’ve Got

Number Girl- Sappukei

Ringo Sheena- Identity

Banks- Stroke

Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings

Maggie Rogers- Love You For A Long Time

Sam Fender- That Sound

Wolf Parade- Forest Green

Vampire Weekend- Bambina

The New Pornographers- Higher Beams

Beck- Chemical

Coldplay- Daddy

Georgia- 24 Hours

R.E.M.- I Wanted To Be Wrong

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”