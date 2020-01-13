New music including Michael Stipe, Rosalia, Georgia and Coldplay on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

Shows
By

I continued exploring recent releases from Sam Fender and The New Pornographers on the show this week, while the retro alternative set went back to the year 2000 to celebrate a crop of great records marking their 20th anniversary this year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields January 7, 2020

  • Michael Stipe- Drive To The Ocean
  • Rosalía- A Palé (Gesaffelstein Remix)
  • Alexandra Savior- Howl
  • Bat For Lashes- Jasmine
  • Grimes- 4ÆM
  • FKA Twigs- Mary Magdalene
  • Say Lou Lou- The Look Of Love
  • EOB- Brasil
  • Caribou- You And I
  • Destroyer- Crimson Tide
  • Dennis Wilson- Dreamer
  • Gene Clark- Strength Of Strings
  • Fleetwood Mac- What Makes You Think You’re The One
  • Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
  • Angel Olsen- Spring
  • DIIV- Like Before You Were Born
  • Radiohead- Optimistic
  • PJ Harvey- This Is Love
  • Doves- Rise
  • Grandaddy- The Crystal Lake
  • Smashing Pumpkins- The Sacred And Profane
  • Ween- Stay Forever
  • Badly Drawn Boy- Disillusion
  • The Dandy Warhols- Godless
  • Broadcast- Come On Let’s Go
  • Clinic- Internal Wrangler
  • Primal Scream- Exterminator
  • Idlewild- Listen To What You’ve Got
  • Number Girl- Sappukei
  • Ringo Sheena- Identity
  • Banks- Stroke
  • Caroline Polachek- So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
  • Maggie Rogers- Love You For A Long Time
  • Sam Fender- That Sound
  • Wolf Parade- Forest Green
  • Vampire Weekend- Bambina
  • The New Pornographers- Higher Beams
  • Beck- Chemical
  • Coldplay- Daddy
  • Georgia- 24 Hours
  • R.E.M.- I Wanted To Be Wrong

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”

Travis Gass

About Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.