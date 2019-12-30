The West Of The Fields 2019 Top 50 Countdown

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2019! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

50. Aldous Harding- The Barrel

49. Holly Herndon- Eternal

48. The Chemical Brothers- Got To Keep On

47. Weyes Blood- Everyday

46. Girl In Red- Bad Idea!

45. The Black Keys- Lo/Hi

44. Karen O and Danger Mouse- Turn The Light

43. The National- Rylan

42. Better Oblivion Community Center- Dylan Thomas

41. Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love

40. Grimes and i_o- Violence

39. Beck- Uneventful Days

38. Banks- Gimme

37. Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark

36. Big Thief- UFOF

35. Mannequin Pussy- Drunk II

34. Bon Iver- Hey, Ma

33. Chromatics- You’re No Good

32. Destroyer- Crimson Tide

31. Tame Impala- Borderline

30. Rosalía- A Palé

29. (Sandy) Alex G- Gretel

28. Coldplay- Arabesque

27. Sam Fender- The Borders

26. White Reaper- Might Be Right

25. Spoon- No Bullets Spent

24. Shura- Side Effects

23. Hatchie- Stay With Me

22. Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction

21. Hot Chip- Hungry Child

20. DIIV- Taker

19. Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time

18. Clairo- Bags

17. Thom Yorke- Traffic

16. Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor

15. FKA Twigs- Sad Day

14. Chromatics- Time Rider

13. Jai Paul- He

12. Jenny Lewis- Red Bull & Hennessy

11. Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises

10. Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears

9. Local Natives- When Am I Gonna Lose You

8. Big Thief- Not

7. Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone

6. Vampire Weekend- Harmony Hall

5. Angel Olsen- All Mirrors

4. Maggie Rogers- The Knife

3. Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen

2. Lana Del Rey- The Greatest

1. Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”