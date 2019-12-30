The West Of The Fields 2019 Top 50 Countdown

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2019! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
- 50. Aldous Harding- The Barrel
- 49. Holly Herndon- Eternal
- 48. The Chemical Brothers- Got To Keep On
- 47. Weyes Blood- Everyday
- 46. Girl In Red- Bad Idea!
- 45. The Black Keys- Lo/Hi
- 44. Karen O and Danger Mouse- Turn The Light
- 43. The National- Rylan
- 42. Better Oblivion Community Center- Dylan Thomas
- 41. Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love
- 40. Grimes and i_o- Violence
- 39. Beck- Uneventful Days
- 38. Banks- Gimme
- 37. Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark
- 36. Big Thief- UFOF
- 35. Mannequin Pussy- Drunk II
- 34. Bon Iver- Hey, Ma
- 33. Chromatics- You’re No Good
- 32. Destroyer- Crimson Tide
- 31. Tame Impala- Borderline
- 30. Rosalía- A Palé
- 29. (Sandy) Alex G- Gretel
- 28. Coldplay- Arabesque
- 27. Sam Fender- The Borders
- 26. White Reaper- Might Be Right
- 25. Spoon- No Bullets Spent
- 24. Shura- Side Effects
- 23. Hatchie- Stay With Me
- 22. Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction
- 21. Hot Chip- Hungry Child
- 20. DIIV- Taker
- 19. Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
- 18. Clairo- Bags
- 17. Thom Yorke- Traffic
- 16. Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor
- 15. FKA Twigs- Sad Day
- 14. Chromatics- Time Rider
- 13. Jai Paul- He
- 12. Jenny Lewis- Red Bull & Hennessy
- 11. Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises
- 10. Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears
- 9. Local Natives- When Am I Gonna Lose You
- 8. Big Thief- Not
- 7. Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone
- 6. Vampire Weekend- Harmony Hall
- 5. Angel Olsen- All Mirrors
- 4. Maggie Rogers- The Knife
- 3. Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen
- 2. Lana Del Rey- The Greatest
- 1. Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)
