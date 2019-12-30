The West Of The Fields 2019 Top 50 Countdown

Shows
By

Take a look back at another exciting year in alternative, indie rock and electronic music with my countdown of the top 50 tracks of 2019! Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

  • 50. Aldous Harding- The Barrel
  • 49. Holly Herndon- Eternal
  • 48. The Chemical Brothers- Got To Keep On
  • 47. Weyes Blood- Everyday
  • 46. Girl In Red- Bad Idea!
  • 45. The Black Keys- Lo/Hi
  • 44. Karen O and Danger Mouse- Turn The Light
  • 43. The National- Rylan
  • 42. Better Oblivion Community Center- Dylan Thomas
  • 41. Friendly Fires- Lack Of Love
  • 40. Grimes and i_o- Violence
  • 39. Beck- Uneventful Days
  • 38. Banks- Gimme
  • 37. Bat For Lashes- Kids In The Dark
  • 36. Big Thief- UFOF
  • 35. Mannequin Pussy- Drunk II
  • 34. Bon Iver- Hey, Ma
  • 33. Chromatics- You’re No Good
  • 32. Destroyer- Crimson Tide
  • 31. Tame Impala- Borderline
  • 30. Rosalía- A Palé
  • 29. (Sandy) Alex G- Gretel
  • 28. Coldplay- Arabesque
  • 27. Sam Fender- The Borders
  • 26. White Reaper- Might Be Right
  • 25. Spoon- No Bullets Spent
  • 24. Shura- Side Effects
  • 23. Hatchie- Stay With Me
  • 22. Billie Eilish- My Strange Addiction
  • 21. Hot Chip- Hungry Child
  • 20. DIIV- Taker
  • 19. Lana Del Rey- Doin’ Time
  • 18. Clairo- Bags
  • 17. Thom Yorke- Traffic
  • 16. Georgia- About Work The Dancefloor
  • 15. FKA Twigs- Sad Day
  • 14. Chromatics- Time Rider
  • 13. Jai Paul- He
  • 12. Jenny Lewis- Red Bull & Hennessy
  • 11. Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises
  • 10. Caroline Polachek- Ocean Of Tears
  • 9. Local Natives- When Am I Gonna Lose You
  • 8. Big Thief- Not
  • 7. Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens- Gone
  • 6. Vampire Weekend- Harmony Hall
  • 5. Angel Olsen- All Mirrors
  • 4. Maggie Rogers- The Knife
  • 3. Sharon Van Etten- Seventeen
  • 2. Lana Del Rey- The Greatest
  • 1. Mark Ronson- True Blue (feat. Angel Olsen)

Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.