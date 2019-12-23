New music including The Weeknd, Deerhunter, SebastiAn and The New Pornographers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Beck, Coldplay, King Princess and Big Thief on the show this week, while the retro alternative set trekked back to 2001 for a block of songs from some of the best albums of that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields December 3, 2019

  • R.E.M.- King Of Comedy (Remix)
  • The Weeknd- Blinding Lights
  • Grimes- My Name Is Dark
  • Chromatics- Closer To Grey
  • Deerhunter- Timebends
  • Destroyer- It Just Doesn’t Happen
  • Beck- See Through
  • SebastiAn- Pleasant (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)
  • Meg Myers- Running Up That Hill
  • Sam Fender- The Borders
  • Coldplay- Trouble In Town
  • Local Natives- Nova
  • The New Pornographers- Dreamlike And On The Rush
  • Maggie Rogers- Love You For A Long Time
  • Haim- Hallelujah
  • Billie Eilish- Everything I Ever Wanted
  • King Princess- Hit The Back
  • Rosalía- A Palé
  • Andrew W.K.- Party Hard
  • The Strokes- Someday
  • The White Stripes- Offend In Every Way
  • Radiohead- You And Whose Army?
  • Sparklehorse- Piano Fire
  • John Frusciante- Going Inside
  • Stephen Malkmus- Church On White
  • The Soundtrack Of Our Lives- Nevermore
  • Spoon- Everything Hits At Once
  • Belle and Sebastian- Take Your Carriage Clock And Shove It
  • Ladytron- Playgirl
  • Thurston Moore- Aphrodite
  • DIIV- Taker
  • Big Thief- Cut My Hair
  • Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
  • Angel Olsen- Too Easy
  • Soccer Mommy- Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes
  • FKA Twigs- Mirrored Heart
  • Caroline Polachek- Go As A Dream
  • Gene Clark- The True One
  • Perfume- Dream Fighter
  • Neon Indian- Toyota Man
  • White Reaper- Raw
  • R.E.M.- Rocker (With Vocal)

