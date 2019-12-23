New music including The Weeknd, Deerhunter, SebastiAn and The New Pornographers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Beck, Coldplay, King Princess and Big Thief on the show this week, while the retro alternative set trekked back to 2001 for a block of songs from some of the best albums of that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields December 3, 2019

R.E.M.- King Of Comedy (Remix)

The Weeknd- Blinding Lights

Grimes- My Name Is Dark

Chromatics- Closer To Grey

Deerhunter- Timebends

Destroyer- It Just Doesn’t Happen

Beck- See Through

SebastiAn- Pleasant (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

Meg Myers- Running Up That Hill

Sam Fender- The Borders

Coldplay- Trouble In Town

Local Natives- Nova

The New Pornographers- Dreamlike And On The Rush

Maggie Rogers- Love You For A Long Time

Haim- Hallelujah

Billie Eilish- Everything I Ever Wanted

King Princess- Hit The Back

Rosalía- A Palé

Andrew W.K.- Party Hard

The Strokes- Someday

The White Stripes- Offend In Every Way

Radiohead- You And Whose Army?

Sparklehorse- Piano Fire

John Frusciante- Going Inside

Stephen Malkmus- Church On White

The Soundtrack Of Our Lives- Nevermore

Spoon- Everything Hits At Once

Belle and Sebastian- Take Your Carriage Clock And Shove It

Ladytron- Playgirl

Thurston Moore- Aphrodite

DIIV- Taker

Big Thief- Cut My Hair

Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch

Angel Olsen- Too Easy

Soccer Mommy- Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes

FKA Twigs- Mirrored Heart

Caroline Polachek- Go As A Dream

Gene Clark- The True One

Perfume- Dream Fighter

Neon Indian- Toyota Man

White Reaper- Raw

R.E.M.- Rocker (With Vocal)

Download today’s episode to your computer

To subscribe, go here and click “Subscribe with iTunes”