New music including The Weeknd, Deerhunter, SebastiAn and The New Pornographers on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued delving into recent releases from Beck, Coldplay, King Princess and Big Thief on the show this week, while the retro alternative set trekked back to 2001 for a block of songs from some of the best albums of that year. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields December 3, 2019
- R.E.M.- King Of Comedy (Remix)
- The Weeknd- Blinding Lights
- Grimes- My Name Is Dark
- Chromatics- Closer To Grey
- Deerhunter- Timebends
- Destroyer- It Just Doesn’t Happen
- Beck- See Through
- SebastiAn- Pleasant (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)
- Meg Myers- Running Up That Hill
- Sam Fender- The Borders
- Coldplay- Trouble In Town
- Local Natives- Nova
- The New Pornographers- Dreamlike And On The Rush
- Maggie Rogers- Love You For A Long Time
- Haim- Hallelujah
- Billie Eilish- Everything I Ever Wanted
- King Princess- Hit The Back
- Rosalía- A Palé
- Andrew W.K.- Party Hard
- The Strokes- Someday
- The White Stripes- Offend In Every Way
- Radiohead- You And Whose Army?
- Sparklehorse- Piano Fire
- John Frusciante- Going Inside
- Stephen Malkmus- Church On White
- The Soundtrack Of Our Lives- Nevermore
- Spoon- Everything Hits At Once
- Belle and Sebastian- Take Your Carriage Clock And Shove It
- Ladytron- Playgirl
- Thurston Moore- Aphrodite
- DIIV- Taker
- Big Thief- Cut My Hair
- Lana Del Rey- Venice Bitch
- Angel Olsen- Too Easy
- Soccer Mommy- Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes
- FKA Twigs- Mirrored Heart
- Caroline Polachek- Go As A Dream
- Gene Clark- The True One
- Perfume- Dream Fighter
- Neon Indian- Toyota Man
- White Reaper- Raw
- R.E.M.- Rocker (With Vocal)
