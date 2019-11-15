New music including Haim, La Roux, Best Coast and Magdalena Bay on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I continued exploring recent releases from Caroline Polachek, Angel Olsen, DIIV and Foals on this week’s show, while the retro alternative set focused on some semi-forgotten radio rock hits from 1997. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields November 5, 2019

  • R.E.M.- Crush With Eyeliner (Remix)
  • Haim- Now I’m In It
  • Chromatics- You’re No Good
  • Magdalena Bay- Killshot
  • FKA Twigs- Sad Day
  • Caroline Polachek- Hey Big Eyes
  • La Roux- International Woman Of Leisure
  • Coldplay- Everyday Life
  • The 1975- Frail State Of Mind
  • Beck- Uneventful Days
  • Gene Clark- Strength Of Strings
  • Lana Del Rey- Norman Fucking Rockwell
  • Angel Olsen- Chance
  • Destroyer- Crimson Tide
  • Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises
  • DIIV- Acheron
  • Kim Gordon- Murdered Out
  • Foals- Dreaming Of
  • Orbit- Medicine
  • Better Than Ezra- Desperately Wanting
  • Toad The Wet Sprocket- Come Down
  • Depeche Mode- It’s No Good
  • U2- Last Night On Earth
  • Smashing Pumpkins- The End Is The Beginning Is The End
  • Poe- Hello
  • The Dandy Warhols- Not If You Were The Last Junkie On Earth
  • Mansun- Wide Open Space
  • The Sundays- Summertime
  • Counting Crows- Have You Seen Me Lately?
  • The Cure- Wrong Number
  • Best Coast- For The First Time
  • Clairo- Sinking
  • Chromatics- Move A Mountain
  • Tame Impala- It Might Be Time
  • White Reaper- Hard Luck
  • Kyle Craft- Pentecost
  • Big Thief- Replaced
  • Coldplay- Arabesque
  • Porches- Rangerover
  • R.E.M.- Strange Currencies (Remix)

Travis Gass

I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News. I'm also the host of West Of The Fields, a college radio show that has aired continuously on UMaine's WMEB 91.9 FM since 1998.