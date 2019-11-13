New music including Tame Impala, Coldplay, The 1975 and King Princess on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Chromatics, Angel Olsen, Caroline Polachek and Kim Gordon on the show this week, while the retro alternative set gathered up some classic goth-rock tracks to celebrate Halloween. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:

West Of The Fields October 29, 2019

R.E.M.- Let Me In (Remix)

Tame Impala- It Might Be Time

Coldplay- Arabesque

The 1975- Frail State Of Mind

Angel Olsen- Summer

Chromatics- The Sound Of Silence

Bat For Lashes- Vampires

King Princess- Cheap Queen

Caroline Polachek- Hit Me Where It Hurts

Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises

Destroyer- Crimson Tide

Beck- Uneventful Days

Porches- Rangerover

Kim Gordon- Sketch Artist

DIIV- The Spark

Big Thief- Two Hands

Peter Bjorn and John- Rusty Nail

White Reaper- Headwind

Sturgill Simpson- Remember To Breathe

Girl In Red- Bad Idea!

Sleater-Kinney- Animal

Bauhaus- Bela Lugosi’s Dead

Fields Of The Nephilim- Moonchild

The Chameleons UK- Swamp Thing

The Birthday Party- Release The Bats

The Lords Of The New Church- Open Your Eyes

Siouxsie & The Banshees- Spellbound

Clan Of Xymox- A Day

Killing Joke- Love Like Blood

Cocteau Twins- Blood Bitch

The Cure- One Hundred Years

The Sisters Of Mercy- This Corrosion

Chromatics- On The Wall

Foals- Like Lightning

Phantogram- In A Spiral

Coldplay- Orphans

The New Pornographers- Need Some Giants

Matt Berninger- Walking On A String (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Lana Del Rey- How To Disappear

(Sandy) Alex G- Hope

R.E.M.- Uptempo Mo Distortion

