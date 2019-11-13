New music including Tame Impala, Coldplay, The 1975 and King Princess on this week’s West Of The Fields podcast

I delved deeper into recent releases from Chromatics, Angel Olsen, Caroline Polachek and Kim Gordon on the show this week, while the retro alternative set gathered up some classic goth-rock tracks to celebrate Halloween. Here’s the tracklist for the full show:
West Of The Fields October 29, 2019
- R.E.M.- Let Me In (Remix)
- Tame Impala- It Might Be Time
- Coldplay- Arabesque
- The 1975- Frail State Of Mind
- Angel Olsen- Summer
- Chromatics- The Sound Of Silence
- Bat For Lashes- Vampires
- King Princess- Cheap Queen
- Caroline Polachek- Hit Me Where It Hurts
- Nilüfer Yanya- H34t Rises
- Destroyer- Crimson Tide
- Beck- Uneventful Days
- Porches- Rangerover
- Kim Gordon- Sketch Artist
- DIIV- The Spark
- Big Thief- Two Hands
- Peter Bjorn and John- Rusty Nail
- White Reaper- Headwind
- Sturgill Simpson- Remember To Breathe
- Girl In Red- Bad Idea!
- Sleater-Kinney- Animal
- Bauhaus- Bela Lugosi’s Dead
- Fields Of The Nephilim- Moonchild
- The Chameleons UK- Swamp Thing
- The Birthday Party- Release The Bats
- The Lords Of The New Church- Open Your Eyes
- Siouxsie & The Banshees- Spellbound
- Clan Of Xymox- A Day
- Killing Joke- Love Like Blood
- Cocteau Twins- Blood Bitch
- The Cure- One Hundred Years
- The Sisters Of Mercy- This Corrosion
- Chromatics- On The Wall
- Foals- Like Lightning
- Phantogram- In A Spiral
- Coldplay- Orphans
- The New Pornographers- Need Some Giants
- Matt Berninger- Walking On A String (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
- Lana Del Rey- How To Disappear
- (Sandy) Alex G- Hope
- R.E.M.- Uptempo Mo Distortion
